Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 16,533 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

A record high of 16,533 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of infections in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 514,498 Covid-19 cases. Today, the CCSA also recorded another 133 coronavirus-related deaths.

Out of the new cases, 202 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates. Field hospitals have been set up on prison grounds and the Department of Corrections is rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.

As of yesterday, Thailand ranked as the fourth country in Asia with the highest number of active cases with 171,921 people currently infected, according to Worldometers. Indonesia, the new Covid epicentre in Asia, topped the list with 556,281 active cases, followed by India with 405,967 and Iran with 376,739.

More information will be released by the CCSA this afternoon.

Other updates…

  • Phuket has surpassed its government-set threshold of 90 weekly Covid-19 cases and restrictions have been set for the next week including the closure of shopping centre Central Phuket and Central Floresta. In the past, the government said that if cases exceeded the threshold, then they would reconsider the island’s “Sandbox” reopening plan. For more information on the restrictions, click HERE.
  • Walk-in vaccination services for elderly expats at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station will end on Saturday. The walk-in, same-day vaccination is offered to foreign residents 75 and older for the rest of the week from 9am to 4pm. Health officials plan to start the next phase of vaccinations for those 18 and older next week, but registration will be needed to book an appointment.

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 16,533 new cases | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 16,533 new cases
Best of13 hours ago

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery
Best of13 hours ago

The Best Bakeries in Bangkok with Delivery

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Best of14 hours ago

5 of the most appealing Phang Nga hotels
Phuket15 hours ago

“Phuket Sandbox” still on, provincial restrictions set after uptick in Covid-19
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Boss indictment, Pattaya arrests, bubble burst | July 27
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 bars in Pattaya
Thailand16 hours ago

UPDATE: Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Best of16 hours ago

Top 5 Thai restaurants in Krabi
Drugs16 hours ago

Hong Kong officials seize 61 kilograms of heroin shipped from Bangkok
Best of16 hours ago

Koh Pha Ngan’s 5 best resorts
North East17 hours ago

Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Thailand18 hours ago

Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending