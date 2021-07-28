Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 16,533 new cases
A record high of 16,533 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of infections in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 514,498 Covid-19 cases. Today, the CCSA also recorded another 133 coronavirus-related deaths.
Out of the new cases, 202 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates. Field hospitals have been set up on prison grounds and the Department of Corrections is rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
As of yesterday, Thailand ranked as the fourth country in Asia with the highest number of active cases with 171,921 people currently infected, according to Worldometers. Indonesia, the new Covid epicentre in Asia, topped the list with 556,281 active cases, followed by India with 405,967 and Iran with 376,739.
More information will be released by the CCSA this afternoon.
Other updates…
- Phuket has surpassed its government-set threshold of 90 weekly Covid-19 cases and restrictions have been set for the next week including the closure of shopping centre Central Phuket and Central Floresta. In the past, the government said that if cases exceeded the threshold, then they would reconsider the island’s “Sandbox” reopening plan. For more information on the restrictions, click HERE.
- Walk-in vaccination services for elderly expats at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station will end on Saturday. The walk-in, same-day vaccination is offered to foreign residents 75 and older for the rest of the week from 9am to 4pm. Health officials plan to start the next phase of vaccinations for those 18 and older next week, but registration will be needed to book an appointment.
