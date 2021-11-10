Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases and 62 deaths

6,978 new Covid-19 cases and 62 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 7,697 recoveries. There are now 96,463 people in Thailand receiving medical treatment for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,960,610 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 346 were found in correctional facilities. More than 75,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.