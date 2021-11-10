Connect with us

Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases and 62 deaths

Covid-19 testing in Pattaya (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Pattaya
6,978 new Covid-19 cases and 62 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 7,697 recoveries. There are now 96,463 people in Thailand receiving medical treatment for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,960,610 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 346 were found in correctional facilities. More than 75,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

Recent comments:
image
Manu
2021-11-10 06:56
2 hours ago, Soidog said: To be honest John, I’ve given up debating the data now. It’s simply a waste of time given the access we have to the data. The differences in what test data is collected and the…
image
Soidog
2021-11-10 07:06
6 minutes ago, Manu said: ...you forgot one factor, the vaccine roll out has started 10 months ago in the UK amongst the most vulnerables and these vaccines are clearly waning after a while, especially amongst the elderlies (obviously), especially…
image
Manu
2021-11-10 07:23
6 minutes ago, Soidog said: 7.5 million people over 50 have now had a third “Booster” shot since September 16th. It still doesn’t explain the differences in infections and deaths in Thailand which is around 40% less protected than the…
image
Stonker
2021-11-10 11:52
8 hours ago, Soidog said: So what does all the above tell us? It all depends on what you want to hear. What it told the Parliamentary Commons Committee in October was that "The national test-and-trace programme was allocated eye-watering…
image
Stonker
2021-11-10 11:54
4 hours ago, Manu said: Perhaps cause there is no explanation that all no-experts like us can figure out...perhaps even real experts can either? Agreed absolutely, @Manu - maybe that suggests we should listen to the experts when they've figured…
Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Trending