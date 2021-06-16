Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna

Maya Taylor

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

A private healthcare group in Thailand says it’s planning to purchase 5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. The Thonburi Healthcare Group says the vaccine will be purchased through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, the only mechanism through which the private sector can import Covid-19 vaccines.

The Bangkok Post reports that THG expects GPO approval within the coming month, with delivery in the third or fourth quarter of the year. According to the report, THG ultimately wants to import 10 million Moderna doses but is starting with half that figure.

Boon Vanasin from THG says a variety of vaccines are necessary to prevent Covid-19 variants taking hold in the Kingdom and to help the population achieve herd immunity. The only vaccines currently in use in the government rollout are the Chinese Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Some private sector agencies, including the Federation of Thai Industries, have ordered supplies of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which is being imported by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

Boon adds that the government’s approval process for importing vaccines is complicated and is calling for the removal of unnecessary red tape. He points out that the ongoing spread of the third wave shows the urgent need for vaccination to be ramped up.

“THG is waiting for the GPO to approve the import of Moderna vaccines. Many steps are required in the approval process.”

To date, over 6 million doses have been administered in the government rollout, which is just 10% of the population. Today, Thailand reported another 2,331 infections and 40 deaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 seconds ago

Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
Coronavirus (Covid-19)51 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases and 40 deaths
World1 hour ago

Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Technology2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?
Phuket2 hours ago

Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Thailand16 hours ago

Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15
Best of17 hours ago

Top 8 Affordable Hotels to stay in Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Best of17 hours ago

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand
Best of17 hours ago

5 best national parks in Phuket
Thailand18 hours ago

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Best of18 hours ago

10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani
Thailand18 hours ago

Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending