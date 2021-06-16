Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna

A private healthcare group in Thailand says it’s planning to purchase 5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. The Thonburi Healthcare Group says the vaccine will be purchased through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, the only mechanism through which the private sector can import Covid-19 vaccines.

The Bangkok Post reports that THG expects GPO approval within the coming month, with delivery in the third or fourth quarter of the year. According to the report, THG ultimately wants to import 10 million Moderna doses but is starting with half that figure.

Boon Vanasin from THG says a variety of vaccines are necessary to prevent Covid-19 variants taking hold in the Kingdom and to help the population achieve herd immunity. The only vaccines currently in use in the government rollout are the Chinese Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Some private sector agencies, including the Federation of Thai Industries, have ordered supplies of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which is being imported by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

Boon adds that the government’s approval process for importing vaccines is complicated and is calling for the removal of unnecessary red tape. He points out that the ongoing spread of the third wave shows the urgent need for vaccination to be ramped up.

“THG is waiting for the GPO to approve the import of Moderna vaccines. Many steps are required in the approval process.”

To date, over 6 million doses have been administered in the government rollout, which is just 10% of the population. Today, Thailand reported another 2,331 infections and 40 deaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

