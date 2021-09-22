Wednesday Covid Update: 11,252 new cases; provincial totals

141 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 15,753 with 15,659 of those fatalities during the recent wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA reported 11,252 new Covid-19 cases and 13,695 recoveries. There are now 129,071 people being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,511,357 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,482,494 of those cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 2,455 new infections today, followed by Samut Prakan with 910 and Chon Buri with 715.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

