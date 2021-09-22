Connect with us

Wednesday Covid Update: 11,252 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

141 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 15,753 with 15,659 of those fatalities during the recent wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA reported 11,252 new Covid-19 cases and 13,695 recoveries. There are now 129,071 people being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,511,357 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,482,494 of those cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 2,455 new infections today, followed by Samut Prakan with 910 and Chon Buri with 715.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Wednesday Covid Update: 11,252 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Recent comments:
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-22 15:33
Is it possible to revert the previous method of listing provincial figures regionally and alphabetically? Or even just alphabetically?
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-22 15:48
It's encouraging to see that both infections (30%) and deaths (40%) are down since their peak about a month ago as far as the 7-day rolling averages are concerned.
image
Bob20
2021-09-22 15:51
Just now, JohninDubin said: It's encouraging to see that both infections (30%) and deaths (40%) are down since their peak about a month ago as far as the 7-day rolling averages are concerned. Yes, the deaths seem to have come…
image
KaptainRob
2021-09-22 19:32
A post by a new member has been deleted as it was all in CAPs, (shouting/refer FG's) and should have been dealt with via PM to staff (as per FG's).
image
Andrew Reeve
2021-09-22 20:11
Provincial totals can be found on this Thread
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending