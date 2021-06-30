Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

A record high of 53 Covid-related deaths was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 2,023. The vast majority of Covid patients died over the past 3 months with the daily fatality count in the 20s to 40s.

4,786 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, with most infections reported in Bangkok. The CCSA has reported a total of 259,301 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic last year. Of that number, 230,438 cases were reported since April 1 in Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of infections.

The current wave of Covid-19 is on an upward trend with 49,799 active cases 1,911 are in critical condition, including 556 of those patients are on ventilators.

1,826 new cases in Bangkok. More than 100 clusters in Bangkok are being monitored, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid update in English.

“We are all facing emotional fatigue as well as general exhaustion in society, not only in Thailand but around the world. Now that’s something that we have to continue to join hands, continue to fight off Covid together. Our efforts will pay off, for sure.”

Cases remain high provinces surrounding the capital with 433 new cases reported in Samut Prakan, 253 cases in Samut Sakhon, 191 in Nakhon Pathom, 177 in Pathum Thani, and 155 in Nonthaburi.

“The trend continues to be in Bangkok and peripheral provinces. The factories, construction sites and construction workers camps are continued to be actively monitored as they contribute to the increasing number of infections and the active case findings have been ongoing at these venues, as well as other public health measures including the closure of these construction sites.”

Thailand’s Deep South provinces near the Malaysian border are also experiencing a rise in cases with 157 new cases reported in Songkhla, 106 in Yala, and 81 in Pattani.

Chon Buri also reported a high number of cases today with 208 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Vaccine updates…

9.6 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28, close to the Thai government’s target of 10 million administered by the end of June. So far, 2.7 million people in Thailand have received both doses of the vaccine.

Japan will be donating 1.05 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. The vaccine doses are expected to arrive on July 9.

Provincial totals from the government’s news bureau…

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 seconds ago

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 mins ago

Phuket announces it had 5 new cases of Covid yesterday and 1 death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)47 mins ago

New study:Moderna effective against Delta variant

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime1 hour ago

Dutchman arrested for allegedly selling used cars with fake registration
Thailand2 hours ago

Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Thailand2 hours ago

Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Crime3 hours ago

Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Thailand4 hours ago

Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending