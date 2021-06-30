Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals

A record high of 53 Covid-related deaths was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 2,023. The vast majority of Covid patients died over the past 3 months with the daily fatality count in the 20s to 40s.

4,786 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, with most infections reported in Bangkok. The CCSA has reported a total of 259,301 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic last year. Of that number, 230,438 cases were reported since April 1 in Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of infections.

The current wave of Covid-19 is on an upward trend with 49,799 active cases 1,911 are in critical condition, including 556 of those patients are on ventilators.

1,826 new cases in Bangkok. More than 100 clusters in Bangkok are being monitored, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid update in English.

“We are all facing emotional fatigue as well as general exhaustion in society, not only in Thailand but around the world. Now that’s something that we have to continue to join hands, continue to fight off Covid together. Our efforts will pay off, for sure.”

Cases remain high provinces surrounding the capital with 433 new cases reported in Samut Prakan, 253 cases in Samut Sakhon, 191 in Nakhon Pathom, 177 in Pathum Thani, and 155 in Nonthaburi.

“The trend continues to be in Bangkok and peripheral provinces. The factories, construction sites and construction workers camps are continued to be actively monitored as they contribute to the increasing number of infections and the active case findings have been ongoing at these venues, as well as other public health measures including the closure of these construction sites.”

Thailand’s Deep South provinces near the Malaysian border are also experiencing a rise in cases with 157 new cases reported in Songkhla, 106 in Yala, and 81 in Pattani.

Chon Buri also reported a high number of cases today with 208 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Vaccine updates…

9.6 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28, close to the Thai government’s target of 10 million administered by the end of June. So far, 2.7 million people in Thailand have received both doses of the vaccine.

Japan will be donating 1.05 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. The vaccine doses are expected to arrive on July 9.

Provincial totals from the government’s news bureau…

