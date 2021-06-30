Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals
A record high of 53 Covid-related deaths was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 2,023. The vast majority of Covid patients died over the past 3 months with the daily fatality count in the 20s to 40s.
4,786 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, with most infections reported in Bangkok. The CCSA has reported a total of 259,301 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic last year. Of that number, 230,438 cases were reported since April 1 in Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of infections.
The current wave of Covid-19 is on an upward trend with 49,799 active cases 1,911 are in critical condition, including 556 of those patients are on ventilators.
1,826 new cases in Bangkok. More than 100 clusters in Bangkok are being monitored, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid update in English.
“We are all facing emotional fatigue as well as general exhaustion in society, not only in Thailand but around the world. Now that’s something that we have to continue to join hands, continue to fight off Covid together. Our efforts will pay off, for sure.”
Cases remain high provinces surrounding the capital with 433 new cases reported in Samut Prakan, 253 cases in Samut Sakhon, 191 in Nakhon Pathom, 177 in Pathum Thani, and 155 in Nonthaburi.
“The trend continues to be in Bangkok and peripheral provinces. The factories, construction sites and construction workers camps are continued to be actively monitored as they contribute to the increasing number of infections and the active case findings have been ongoing at these venues, as well as other public health measures including the closure of these construction sites.”
Thailand’s Deep South provinces near the Malaysian border are also experiencing a rise in cases with 157 new cases reported in Songkhla, 106 in Yala, and 81 in Pattani.
Chon Buri also reported a high number of cases today with 208 confirmed Covid-19 infections.
Vaccine updates…
9.6 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28, close to the Thai government’s target of 10 million administered by the end of June. So far, 2.7 million people in Thailand have received both doses of the vaccine.
Japan will be donating 1.05 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. The vaccine doses are expected to arrive on July 9.
Provincial totals from the government’s news bureau…
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket announces it had 5 new cases of Covid yesterday and 1 death
New study:Moderna effective against Delta variant
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Dutchman arrested for allegedly selling used cars with fake registration
Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri
110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Autopsy requested for young policeman with vaccine
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
CCSA gives details on “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel schemes
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
- Bangkok4 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Tourism4 days ago
Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
- Bangkok2 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
- Phuket7 hours ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1