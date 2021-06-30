Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket announces it had 5 new cases of Covid yesterday and 1 death

Jack Arthur

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday, Phuket announced it had 5 new Covid infections and its 7th death, a 72 year old man.

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon the chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) corroborated the news that Phuket had 5 new Covid infections as well as the 7th death.

Dr Kusak spoke in a live broadcast this morning where he was joined by the Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew. Dr Kusak said that 2 of the new infections were from Nonthaburi and that they had been on the island for “about” 10 days. He says that the infected had negative test results when they arrived in Phuket.

He went on to say the remaining 3 cases tested positive when they were residing in the LQ venue and that they came from Bangkok.

The doctor elaborated on the death of the 72 year old man by saying he had been in the hospital for 2 months already and that he died from a severe infection in his lungs and pneumonitis. He did not mention if the man had any pre-existing conditions that could have led to his death.

Since April 3, there have been a total of 728 infected people in Phuket.

Phuket’s Sandbox “contingency plan kicks in if the infections escalate subsequent to the reopening to foreign visitors tomorrow.

Part of the criter for “reviewing” Sandbox police (including nixing the project) is if there are over 90 infections on the island within 7 days. Currently, there have been 16 infections on the island within the last 7 days.

The PPHO updated its map to reflect the location of the new infections. The map is as the following:

  • Wichit: 86 infections
  • Phuket Town: 81 (+1)
  • Patong : 77
  • Rassada: 67 (+2)
  • Kathu: 57 (+2)
  • Chalong: 46
  • Rawai: 46
  • Cherng Talay: 45
  • Srisoonthorn: 37
  • Thepkrasattri: 36
  • Kamala: 33
  • Koh Kaew: 27
  • Karon: 31
  • Pa Khlok: 10
  • Mai Khao: 9
  • Sakhu: 9

(Very) Recently, Phuket provided additional information for theoretical travellers to their island. The lengthy list of requirements can be found here.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand11 seconds ago

Phuket announces it had 5 new cases of Covid yesterday and 1 death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)42 mins ago

New study:Moderna effective against Delta variant
Crime1 hour ago

Dutchman arrested for allegedly selling used cars with fake registration

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Thailand2 hours ago

Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Crime3 hours ago

Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Thailand4 hours ago

Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Northern Thailand5 hours ago

Rush to build extra field hospitals in Tak as over 600 new infections reported
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending