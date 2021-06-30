Phuket announces it had 5 new cases of Covid yesterday and 1 death

Yesterday, Phuket announced it had 5 new Covid infections and its 7th death, a 72 year old man.

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon the chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) corroborated the news that Phuket had 5 new Covid infections as well as the 7th death.

Dr Kusak spoke in a live broadcast this morning where he was joined by the Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew. Dr Kusak said that 2 of the new infections were from Nonthaburi and that they had been on the island for “about” 10 days. He says that the infected had negative test results when they arrived in Phuket.

He went on to say the remaining 3 cases tested positive when they were residing in the LQ venue and that they came from Bangkok.

The doctor elaborated on the death of the 72 year old man by saying he had been in the hospital for 2 months already and that he died from a severe infection in his lungs and pneumonitis. He did not mention if the man had any pre-existing conditions that could have led to his death.

Since April 3, there have been a total of 728 infected people in Phuket.

Phuket’s Sandbox “contingency plan kicks in if the infections escalate subsequent to the reopening to foreign visitors tomorrow.

Part of the criter for “reviewing” Sandbox police (including nixing the project) is if there are over 90 infections on the island within 7 days. Currently, there have been 16 infections on the island within the last 7 days.

The PPHO updated its map to reflect the location of the new infections. The map is as the following:

Wichit: 86 infections

Phuket Town: 81 (+1)

Patong : 77

Rassada: 67 (+2)

Kathu: 57 (+2)

Chalong: 46

Rawai: 46

Cherng Talay: 45

Srisoonthorn: 37

Thepkrasattri: 36

Kamala: 33

Koh Kaew: 27

Karon: 31

Pa Khlok: 10

Mai Khao: 9

Sakhu: 9

(Very) Recently, Phuket provided additional information for theoretical travellers to their island. The lengthy list of requirements can be found here.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

