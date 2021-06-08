News
18 dead from chemical plant fire in India
Yesterday, a fire erupted in a chemical plant in Rune, a city in western India.
Reportedly, 37 workers were trapped in the building when the fire started.
Alerted to the fire, rescue workers dashed to the scene. They saw plumes of purplish-grey smoke coming out of the building. Firemen broke walls to reach the people trapped inside.
Officials say they have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
The factory is owned by SV Aqua Technologies, where they make chlorine dioxide products, mostly used in water treatment. The factory was in an area that is known as the Pirangut industrial estate, where many other factories and plants are located.
India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has vowed to compensate the victim’s family to the tune of 200,000 rupees, or about 87,424.41 baht. To the injured, he promised about 21,543.87 baht. Maharashtra’s government, where the factory is situated, said they would give US $6,800 dollars or about 212,316.41 baht to the victim’s family. They did not delineate if that was for the injured or the dead victim’s families.
Last week in Thailand, a fire broke out in a former bar that killed one and injured 6 others.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Myanmar
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to go on trial next week
The trial of Myanmar’s detained and ousted leader is set to go on next week. The military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy and a Nobel laureate, in the February 1 coup, saying the reason behind the takeover was due to a fraudulent election. She had won the election for state counsellor in a landslide.
75 year old Aung San is facing a variety of charges, including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and violations related to last year’s election campaign. Her legal team says the court proceedings will start on June 14 and end by July 26. The legal team has only been allowed to meet with the former leader twice since she was place under house arrest. A Myanmar analyst told AFP that the military-backed court proceedings will likely be “a show trial.”
“It’s all about an illegal regime discrediting a democratically elected leader on trumped up charges that would embarrass a tin pot dictatorship anywhere else.”
She is also facing charges of sedition and will appear in another trial set for June 15 with ousted president Win Myint and senior NLD leader Myo Aung, the lawyer told AFP.
The public has responded to the coup with ongoing protests. Many clashes with the military turned violent. Since the coup, a local monitoring group estimates that around 850 people have been killed by security forces.
SOURCE: AFP
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Grab driver with disability killed in car accident
Yesterday, a Grab driver with a disability was killed after his motorbike was hit by an SUV in Nonthaburi, a province northwest of Bangkok.
25 year old Danai Chainarao, whose right leg had previously been amputated, was declared dead on Tiwanon Road. His passenger was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Police say the deceased’s prosthetic leg was located at the scene.
The SUV’s driver, 38 year old Woratanut Chinnanon, said to the police that he was driving home and failed to see Danai’s bike when he was crossing a bridge over the Tiwanon Intersection.
Police say CCTV footage shows Woratunut allegedly speeding before hitting Danai, but that they planned to give Wortanut an alcohol test before they questioned him further.
Danai’s mother, Chantima Boonrat, revealed to police that her son had bone cancer which required his right leg to be amputated 2 years ago. However, after he got better, he used a prosthetic leg and got to work delivering meals for Grab.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Trang villagers set up nets to catch snakes after 20 king cobras were spotted
After 20 king cobras were spotted and reports of a person dying from a snakebite, locals at a village in Trang’s Banpho area set up nets along the roads to catch the snakes. The net idea hasn’t worked so far. The head of the provincial emergency response team, Chokechai Phraethanareung, says they look into other methods to catch the snakes, like using chicks as bait.
The king cobra is one of the most dangerous snakes, Chokechai says. He advises anyone who sees a king cobra to contact officials immediately. No one should attempt to catch the snake themselves, he says.
“King cobras are fast and can even climb trees. When facing the snake, one should remain calm and try not to move suddenly… Instead, back away from it as slowly as possible. Most of the time, if you stand still, the snake will move along on its way as it senses that you are not a threat.”
It is a highly venomous and dangerous snake when agitated or provoked that has a fearsome reputation in its range, although it is typically shy and avoids confrontation with humans when possible. – Wikipedia
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
18 dead from chemical plant fire in India
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to go on trial next week
Grab driver with disability killed in car accident
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Trang villagers set up nets to catch snakes after 20 king cobras were spotted
Good Morning Thailand | Thailand’s top foreign Vlogger, Foreigner vaccinations
Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game
Vaccination history made, says PM
Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show
Finance Ministry challenges tax cut proposal for holders of new long-stay visa
Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concern over violence in Myanmar
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Drugs2 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Expats2 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
- Crime1 day ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya