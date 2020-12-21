UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
More than 800 Covid-19 cases linked to a seafood market in Samut Sakhon have been reported, and numbers are expected to increase as health officials roll out mass testing on over 10,000 people.
2 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Bangkok today from people who both recently went to the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, adding to the city’s 2 other previously confirmed local cases. The market in tambon Mahachai of the Muang district is considered a Covid-19 hotspot where hundreds tested positive for the virus. Other cases have been reported in the neighbouring provinces Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi and Samut Prakon.
With a significant number of Burmese migrants at the Samut Sakhon seafood market testing positive for Covid-19, many of the newly-imposed health measures are focused on migrant workers.
All employers in Thailand are being warned by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha not to hire illegal migrant workers. If they do, they could face closure. The prime minister also urged members of the public to alert officials if they encounter illegal migrant workers. Employers across Thailand are asked to screen all migrant workers by checking temperatures and watching out for symptoms.
The Labour Ministry has also issued orders prohibiting migrant workers from leaving areas considered at “high risk” of coronavirus infections. Migrants who travel outside the areas could be charged for violating the Communicable Disease Act and Emergency Decree.
Newly-imposed coronavirus prevention measures province by province:
Bangkok
With the Covid-19 outbreak in the bordering province Samut Sakhon, Bangkok officials have announced 10 measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Asawin Kwanmuang also advises the public to continue wearing a mask and to use the Thai Chana application to track their location.
- New Years gatherings are cancelled. If an event has already been planned, organisers must get permission and submit a disease control plan to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s health department.
- Entertainment venues, bars, restaurants, hotels and shopping malls are ordered to “strictly” screen customers and abide by coronavirus prevention measures like wearing a mask and social distancing.
- Parks are still open, but gatherings are not allowed.
- Schools bordering Samut Sakhon are closed until January 4. Classes will be held online.
- Government and city officials who commute from Samut Sakhon will work from home.
- Temples and other religious venues in the city are asked not to hold gatherings until the situation has resolved.
- Screening checkpoints are set up on a few roads in Bangkok to monitor for migrant workers entering the city.
- Each of the 472 fresh markets in Bangkok will be checked for Covid-19. Health officials will focus on delivery personnel and those handling the seafood from Samut Sakhon.
- Migrant workers at construction sites will be screened for the virus.
- Schools will help identify students’ parents who are migrant workers. The migrant parents will then be tested for the coronavirus.
Surat Thani
All travellers arriving to Koh Samui by ferry will be subject to strict Covid-19 screening process, governor Wichawut Jinto says. Migrant workers are banned from moving in or out of the province. Wichawut says the employers have been told to screen the migrant workers for the coronavirus.
“Since a vaccine against Covid-19 is not yet available, the best method of protection is for all to wear face masks. For now, nothing is better than self-protection.”
Chiang Mai
A 3-day lockdown from today until Wednesday has been issued in 3 tambons in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district, which includes part of the Doi Inthanon National Park. The provincial disease control committee issued the order after a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya reported that they recently worked in the Mae Ai district, according to governor Charoenrit Sanguansat.
Under the lockdown measures, schools in the 3 tambons are closed for the next 3 days and people are not allowed to leave the area. If travel is essential, a health certificate must be obtained by a local hospital. Checkpoints will be set up to screen travellers.
People in the area who recently travelled from Samut Sakhon must report to health officials.
Phuket
An emergency meeting was held by governor Narong Woonciew yesterday ordering officials to step up Covid-19 protection measures.
“There needs to be more intense surveillance concentration measures of scanning at all three ways onto the island – by air, land and at the ports – with proactive scanning of migrant workers in the area.”
Vice governor Vikrom Jakthee is advising business owners who employ migrant workers who recently travelled from Myanmar to notify the Phuket Provincial Health Officer’s Disease Control Division. Seafood operators or other people who recently travelled to Samut Sakhon will be screened for Covid-19, he says.
Pattaya
Pattaya Police step up Covid-19 precautionary checks at entertainment venues in the Pattaya area. There have been no sign of connected cases in the Pattaya or Chonburi area at this time.
Outside of Thailand…
The Cambodian government is asking local authorities to strengthen safety measures along the Thai-Cambodia border. Samut Sakhon is located about 300 kilometres away from Cambodia’s border.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News | Nation Thailand| Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More than 800 Covid-19 cases now linked to seafood market
More than 800 Covid-19 cases are now linked to the Samut Sakhon province seafood market outbreak. With the largest increase in daily cases reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday, health officials say they are now conducting mass testing to contain the virus.
As of this morning, 723 Covid-19 cases are linked to the Mahachai Market in Samut Sakhon, a province just southwest of Bangkok. Health officials say they are testing more than 10,000 people in the area as well as in neighbouring Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram. This afternoon the Bangkok Post was reporting more than 800 cases now recorded, linked to the migrant worker outbreak.
Health officials say 3 people in Saraburi, around 100 kilometres northeast of Bangkok, have also tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from the Mahachai Market where they bought seafood last week. Other cases were reported in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. Neighbouring Cambodia has toughened requirements for people entering the country from Thailand. Other bordering countries may follow.
The Department of Disease Control reports most of the cases involve Burmese migrant workers who worked in and around the Samut Sakhon coastal fishing markets. Officials say worker camps in the province have been locked down, some surrounded with barbed wire.
Somsak Paneetatyasai, the president of the Thai Shrimp Association, says the outbreak was bad news for the country’s main export, up to 30% of the shrimp and seafood comes from Samut Sakhon. Thailand is the world’s third largest shrimp exporters.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thai people not to panic over the “new wave” of Covid-19 infections that have swept through Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, and to keep themselves informed with updates.
In a Facebook post today, the PM urged people “not to lower their guard and to wear face masks at all times while outdoors, to maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently”. He also asked people to scan the Thai Chana mobile application every time they enter and exit a public venue.
The CCSA yesterday updated the outbreak of cases to 689. More are expected.
The PM says that Thailand has experience in coping with the pandemic, has a strong public health infrastructure and good cooperation from the people. He stressed the need to contain the latest outbreak as quickly as possible,
“Health officials have expanded their search for people infected or suspected to be infected in all provinces with business connections to the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.”
Late yesterday the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancelled New Year countdown events.
“For other events, such as the one planned at Ratchaprasong intersection, City Hall will seek the organiser’s cooperation in cancelling the events but, if they want to go ahead they must submit their safety plans to City Hall for consideration in advance.”
“Restrictions have also been tightened up at entertainment venues, boxing rings and fresh markets.”
“For pubs and bars, each table must be 1.5 metres apart and no dancing is allowed. For boxing rings, a limit on the number offans will be imposed and all must wear face masks in the stadium at all times and keep socially distanced.”
The BMA is today checking all 472 fresh markets around Bangkok.
“All shoppers must scan the Thai Chana application when entering the markets and all migrant workers must wear face masks.”
“All BMA-run schools in Bang Bon, Bang Khun Thian and Nong Khaem districts, which are not far from Samut Sakhon, have been ordered to close until January 4.”
Additionally, several schools in Bangkok have announced closures “for the safety of students”. At this stage, they include…
• Wattana Wittayalai
• Assumption Thon Buri
• Bangkok Christian College
• Suan Kularb College
• Thepsirin School
The BMA also asked yesterday for workers to work from home for the next 14 days although this remains a request at this stage, rather than an order.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry upgraded the number of Covid-19 cases in the provincial cluster, mostly Burmese migrant workers, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing markets on the Gulf coast, according to the Department of Disease Control. The numbers are expected to rise over coming days.
Burmese worker camps in the province have now been locked down, including surrounding some with barbed wire to enforce the situation. There is currently a curfew in Samut Sakhon and access in and out of the province is being restricted to essential traffic only (although one Hua Hin resident contacted The Thaiger last night saying that he drove from Hua Hin to Bangkok, through Samut Sakhon, unhindered.)
The Thaiger will monitor and quickly report any changes to the current situation around Bangkok and adjoining provinces.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the municipal organisation in charge of the Greater Bangkok city area, has announced that all New Year countdown events have been cancelled after new cases of Covid-19 were found in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
But organisations who have already organised events will be able to ask for specific permission.
The BMA is also asking the workers in Bangkok to work from home for the next 14 days. The sentence in the statement from the BMA appears as a “advisory” at this stage.
Several schools in Bangkok have announced closures, for the safety of students. At this stage, they include…
• Wattana Wittayalai
• Assumption Thon Buri
• Bangkok Christian College
• Suan Kularb College
• Thepsirin School
Currently, health authorities are conducting active tracing in construction sites, restaurants and 472 markets around Samut Sakhon and Bangkok after 689 Covid-19 cases emerged over the past 24 hours, mostly linked to migrant workers in the coastal fishing industry and markets in Samut Sakhon, which shares a provincial border with Bangkok.
The Department of Disease Control says they are currently tracking down over 10,000 people who may have come into contact with the infected migrant workers.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded number of Covid-19 cases in the provincial cluster, mostly Burmese migrant workers, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing markets on the Gulf coast, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and 3 cases in Samut Prakan (a Lao and 2 Thais). All have so far been traced to the original source of the market. The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
The Thaiger is updating the information hourly and will advise of any changes to the current situation.
The newly identified cases in the past 24 hours has pushed Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,020, adding nearly 14% additional cases for the country in just one 24 hours period. Previously the highest number of cases in Thailand was 188 new cases announced on March 22.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Jason
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:21 pm
I expected that the reaction from the Thai government would be so. Over reaction is the danger here. A measured response would be better and wiser. “Ring fencing” the outbreak is what is required. Contact tracing is what is required. But when you don’t have a regime of people registering their contact details when they visit businesses, it’s more difficult. So Thailand needs to learn the practices we have devised and adopted here in Australia to make contact tracing possible. Thailand is about to confront what my country has combatted for months now….a genuine outbreak of community transmission. To the people of Thailand….don’t be afraid…be vigilant 🙂
Richard
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:27 pm
The problem here is allowing these foriegn workers and drivers here in the first place.
James
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 7:19 pm
Rubbish.
Maag
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 9:22 pm
Racist !
James
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:46 pm
Indeed. Thailand can learn from Australia primarily how NOT to handle a media-generated false outbreak.
JKU
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:33 pm
An hysterical overreaction on ridiculous data points.
What is the cycle threshold used on their PCR tests? A positive test result alone does NOT equal a “case” NOR an infection nor an infectious person.
Slugger
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 7:24 pm
Thank you professor,
Or rather not.
Khao Lak
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10:15 pm
sorry – but this is nonsense!
gosport
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:46 pm
Great and swift action from authorities. Good luck for all.
Lobster
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:34 pm
Probably just coincidence but… what is it about seafood markets and pandemics?
Joe
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 9:06 pm
I wouldn’t want to be a migrant worker in Thailand. Last year they were scapegoats for rape-murder, now it’s an epidemic. They can’t get a break.
Fred Johnson
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:48 am
Go back to hard lockdown is the way to do it, 2-3 months for sure