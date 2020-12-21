Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters | The Thaiger

Thailand
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
The human rights group Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on a number of activists for their role in the pro-democracy movement and to repeal, or at least amend, Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
According to the campaign, at least 220 people, including minors, face criminal charges for relating to their actions in the pro-democracy movement. Activists are calling on government and monarchy reform, raising issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
At least 32 demonstrators, including protest leaders, face lèse majesté charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code for speeches or actions at recent pro-democracy rallies, according to Amnesty International.
Thailand must amend or repeal the repressive laws it is using to suppress peaceful assembly and the expression of critical and dissenting opinions.
Amnesty International is calling on people to take action and send a letter to the prime minister, calling on the Thai government to change their approach when handing the ongoing protests to protect human rights.
Sample letter by the human rights campaign calls on Prayut to:
- Immediately and unconditionally drop all criminal proceedings against protesters and others charged solely for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression
- Cease all other measures, including harassment, aimed at dissuading public participation in peaceful gatherings or silencing voices critical of the government and social issues
- Amend or repeal legislation in order to ensure it conforms with Thailand’s international human rights obligations on freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, and to train state officials to carry out their duties confirming to Thailand’s obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the peaceful exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More than 800 Covid-19 cases now linked to seafood market
More than 800 Covid-19 cases are now linked to the Samut Sakhon province seafood market outbreak. With the largest increase in daily cases reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday, health officials say they are now conducting mass testing to contain the virus.
As of this morning, 723 Covid-19 cases are linked to the Mahachai Market in Samut Sakhon, a province just southwest of Bangkok. Health officials say they are testing more than 10,000 people in the area as well as in neighbouring Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram. This afternoon the Bangkok Post was reporting more than 800 cases now recorded, linked to the migrant worker outbreak.
Health officials say 3 people in Saraburi, around 100 kilometres northeast of Bangkok, have also tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from the Mahachai Market where they bought seafood last week. Other cases were reported in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. Neighbouring Cambodia has toughened requirements for people entering the country from Thailand. Other bordering countries may follow.
The Department of Disease Control reports most of the cases involve Burmese migrant workers who worked in and around the Samut Sakhon coastal fishing markets. Officials say worker camps in the province have been locked down, some surrounded with barbed wire.
Somsak Paneetatyasai, the president of the Thai Shrimp Association, says the outbreak was bad news for the country’s main export, up to 30% of the shrimp and seafood comes from Samut Sakhon. Thailand is the world’s third largest shrimp exporters.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s commercial property market struggles through 2020
This year Thailand’s developers had to work around the effects of government lockdowns and restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed significant changes have occurred to the commercial property market in Thailand. CBRE Research reports that the Bangkok office market suffered a significant change in the net up-take, whilst the retail market consumer confidence index fell and the hotel market struggled to maintain the cash flow.
It wasn’t a good year.
COMMERCIAL
During the initial lockdown, during April and May, adoption of work-from-home not only changed how we implement social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic period, but showed businesses and employees that the workers could work remotely, and effectively. Many organisations have now revisited their workplace strategy, and some have started changing how and where each business unit operates.
Coupled with financial pressure on businesses, the situation resulted in a contraction in space sizes by many tenants, especially in Grade B Non-CBD locations where tenants are more sensitive to financial illiquidity. In addition, some tenants were unable to move into their office space as the office fit-out could not commence due to the lockdown. CBRE Research found that in the first nine months of 2020, the net take-up increased by 21,000 square metres compared to 128,000 square metres in the same period last year. However, CBRE Research also reported that office pre-leases were seen in the growing businesses such as e-commerce and technology platforms where the demand for workspace has doubled.
According to CBRE Research, the total office supply in Bangkok as of Q3 2020 was 9.17 million square metres, increasing by 2.1% year on year, with key completions being Spring Tower and The PARQ in Q1 2020. While this year has new office supply of 345,900 square metres, the negative take-up has resulted in the increase in vacancy rate from 6.9% at the end of last year to 8.9% as of Q3 2020.
While the overall occupancy in the Bangkok office market has slightly dropped to 91.1%, the best performer this year is in the Grade A Non-CBD segment where the total supply is only 674,000 square metres, representing 7.4% of the total supply in the market. The expansion of mass transit systems and urban development have increased the attractiveness of high-quality buildings in Non-CBD locations where rents are much lower compared to CBD locations.
RETAIL
Thailand’s retail industry has slumped as shopper have experienced a drop in spending power. The consumer confidence index also fell to its lowest point in 20 years in April 2020 at 47.2. Even though the confidence has improved in the following months, it is still a long way from its pre-Covid-19 levels. Due to business disruptions and increasing financial burden, the household debt as of Q2 2020 was at 83.8% of the total GDP, increasing from 78.9% last year.
CBRE Research reports that the Bangkok retail supply totalled 7.8 million square metres as of Q3 2020, increasing by 2.4% year on year from the opening of 12 new retail developments with combined retail space of 100,000 square metres with Siam Premium Outlet near Suvarnabhumi Airport being the biggest development this year.
While the occupancy rate across the market remained high at 96%, CBRE Research has started seeing a drop in retail developments in downtown areas of Bangkok which are more dependent on demand from tourists rather than locals like those in the midtown and suburban locations.
How fast the retail industry can recover from Covid-19 will largely depend on how effective the stimuli from the government such as “Kon-La-Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) and “Rao-Tiew-Duay-Gun” (We Travel Together) campaigns are as well as when international travel restrictions will be lifted. The amount of retail space in the market, especially in Bangkok, cannot be sustained only by domestic demand in the long run.
HOTELS
Tourism, one of the key sectors that drives the Thai economy, has suffered greatly this year as there were no inbound international tourists from Q2 onwards. The total tourist arrivals for the first nine months in 2020 stood at only 6.7 million compared to almost 30 million in the same period last year. Of those 6.7 million, the vast majority visited during Q1 before the border closures.
Bangkok hotels have seen the average occupancy drop to as low as 6.7% in April after the country went into lockdown but managed to recover slightly to 13.7% in Q3, solely relying on ‘staycation’ travel. Despite the lifting of the lockdown measures in June and hotels being allowed to resume operations, there was no significant sign of improvement in the market as international travel restrictions have been still in effect.
Some hotels have decided to open partially with heavily discounted pricing while some operate only their F&B outlets to generate some revenue to keep cash flow going. Some hotel owners are facing a situation that they have never planned for, a scenario where there have been no tourists for more than 9 months. This has put them under pressure and some have decided to put their properties on the market.
As of Q3 2020, the total hotel supply in Bangkok was at almost 50,000 keys, increasing from the previous year by only 2.8% as there were limited hotel openings this year. Based on what has been announced, CBRE Research has estimated that there will be 9,200 more keys that will be added into the Bangkok hotel market by 2023 which will further intensify competition.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thai people not to panic over the “new wave” of Covid-19 infections that have swept through Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, and to keep themselves informed with updates.
In a Facebook post today, the PM urged people “not to lower their guard and to wear face masks at all times while outdoors, to maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently”. He also asked people to scan the Thai Chana mobile application every time they enter and exit a public venue.
The CCSA yesterday updated the outbreak of cases to 689. More are expected.
The PM says that Thailand has experience in coping with the pandemic, has a strong public health infrastructure and good cooperation from the people. He stressed the need to contain the latest outbreak as quickly as possible,
“Health officials have expanded their search for people infected or suspected to be infected in all provinces with business connections to the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.”
Late yesterday the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancelled New Year countdown events.
“For other events, such as the one planned at Ratchaprasong intersection, City Hall will seek the organiser’s cooperation in cancelling the events but, if they want to go ahead they must submit their safety plans to City Hall for consideration in advance.”
“Restrictions have also been tightened up at entertainment venues, boxing rings and fresh markets.”
“For pubs and bars, each table must be 1.5 metres apart and no dancing is allowed. For boxing rings, a limit on the number offans will be imposed and all must wear face masks in the stadium at all times and keep socially distanced.”
The BMA is today checking all 472 fresh markets around Bangkok.
“All shoppers must scan the Thai Chana application when entering the markets and all migrant workers must wear face masks.”
“All BMA-run schools in Bang Bon, Bang Khun Thian and Nong Khaem districts, which are not far from Samut Sakhon, have been ordered to close until January 4.”
Additionally, several schools in Bangkok have announced closures “for the safety of students”. At this stage, they include…
• Wattana Wittayalai
• Assumption Thon Buri
• Bangkok Christian College
• Suan Kularb College
• Thepsirin School
The BMA also asked yesterday for workers to work from home for the next 14 days although this remains a request at this stage, rather than an order.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry upgraded the number of Covid-19 cases in the provincial cluster, mostly Burmese migrant workers, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing markets on the Gulf coast, according to the Department of Disease Control. The numbers are expected to rise over coming days.
Burmese worker camps in the province have now been locked down, including surrounding some with barbed wire to enforce the situation. There is currently a curfew in Samut Sakhon and access in and out of the province is being restricted to essential traffic only (although one Hua Hin resident contacted The Thaiger last night saying that he drove from Hua Hin to Bangkok, through Samut Sakhon, unhindered.)
The Thaiger will monitor and quickly report any changes to the current situation around Bangkok and adjoining provinces.
