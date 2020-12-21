Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Back in Bangkok for this week’s Thailand News Today, wondering if we’re going to be locked down again? All the latest news at thethaiger.com
More than 800 Covid-19 cases now linked to seafood market
More than 800 Covid-19 cases are now linked to the Samut Sakhon province seafood market outbreak.
Up to the weekend the largest number of cases reported in one day in Thailand was 188 on March 22. That all changed yesterday when the CCSA announced some 689 cases associated with an outbreak involving migrant workers at one of the country’s busiest seafood industry hubs. A of the time of recording this program the number had reached 821 cases.
Samut Sakhon is just south west of Greater Bangkok, fronting the Gulf of Thailand. Some 10,000 plus people are now being tested in a massive track and trace offensive. On Saturday, half the people tested were found to be positive for Covid 19. The majority have so far proven to be asymptomatic. Other cases were reported in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan.
As of this morning, 723 Covid-19 cases were linked directly to the Mahachai Market in Samut Sakhon neighbouring Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram.
The Department of Disease Control says that most of the cases involve Burmese migrant workers who worked in and around the Samut Sakhon coastal fishing markets. Worker camps in the province have been locked down, some surrounded with barbed wire.
The province is now under a nightly curfew that will last until at least January 3 and traffic in and out of the province has been restricted to urgent matters only.
Meanwhile the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has closed down a number of Bangkok government schools, as a precaution, and suggested that workers work from home for the next 14 days. They’ve also cancelled this year’s New Year celebrations saying that they will only grant New Year events on a case by case basis and only if they have the correct safety protocols in place.
At this morning’s CCSA update, when asked if the lockdowns could spread to neighbouring provinces, including Bangkok, the spokesperson simply answered… “It hasn’t happened yet”
The Thaiger will keep you up to date with any important changes in this story at thethaiger.com
Bangkok’s commercial property market struggles through 2020
This year Thailand’s developers had to work around the effects of government lockdowns and restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed significant changes have occurred to the commercial property market in Thailand. In commercial office space, the vacancy rate has increased from 6.9% at the end of last year to 8.9% as of Q3 2020.
In retail, the consumer confidence index also fell to its lowest point in 20 years in April 2020 but has improved a bit in recent months. Household debt is up to 83.8% of the country’s total GDP, increasing from 78.9% last year.
In the hotel industry the average occupancy rate dropped to as low as 6.7% in April after the country went into lockdown but managed to recover slightly to 13.7% in Q3, solely relying on ‘staycation’ travel.
New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK
A new strain of the Covid-19 coronavirus is quickly spreading in southern England and prompted a number of countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom. Other nations are mulling similar restrictions, including Thailand.
The new coronavirus variant is said to spread up to 70% more quickly than before. British PM Boris Johnson placed London and southeastern England on a Tier 4 lockdown. Yesterday, the UK reported a record high of daily Covid-19 cases with 35,928 new cases.
At this stage, Thailand has not announced travel restrictions from the UK. All international arrivals still must go through a mandatory 14 day quarantine before travelling in Thailand.
Here’s some of the countries that have set some sort of travel restrictions on UK travellers so far…
Canada, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria and Switzerland.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
The human rights group Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on a number of activists for their role in the pro-democracy movement and to repeal, or at least amend, Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
According to the campaign, at least 220 people, including minors, face criminal charges for relating to their actions in the pro-democracy movement. Activists are calling on government and monarchy reform, raising issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
At least 32 demonstrators, including protest leaders, face lèse majesté charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code for speeches or actions at recent pro-democracy rallies, according to Amnesty International.
Thailand must amend or repeal the repressive laws it is using to suppress peaceful assembly and the expression of critical and dissenting opinions.
Amnesty International is calling on people to take action and send a letter to the prime minister, calling on the Thai government to change their approach when handing the ongoing protests to protect human rights.
Sample letter by the human rights campaign calls on Prayut to:
- Immediately and unconditionally drop all criminal proceedings against protesters and others charged solely for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression
- Cease all other measures, including harassment, aimed at dissuading public participation in peaceful gatherings or silencing voices critical of the government and social issues
- Amend or repeal legislation in order to ensure it conforms with Thailand’s international human rights obligations on freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, and to train state officials to carry out their duties confirming to Thailand’s obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the peaceful exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.
SOURCE: Amnesty InternationalKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
Police have opened a homicide investigation after a Bangkok city employee was found shot to death in her car in the Southern province Surat Thani.
A resident noticed a Toyota Yaris was parked along a road in the Phun Phin district for 3 days. Yesterday evening, the resident decided to check it out and saw a woman’s body in the front passenger seat, still buckled up.
Police say 30 year old Thitirat Seeharat, who worked at the office of the permanent secretary Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official, was shot 3 times in her stomach. There were also bruises on her face.
The woman’s relatives told police that Thitirat was in the South to visit her boyfriend, but they didn’t know the details about her trip. Thitirat’s body was sent to the Phun Phin Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
A patient allegedly shot and killed a doctor for overcharging him. When police arrested 22 year old Denphum “Phum” Sangthong and took him back to the doctor’s office to reenact the crime, a regular practice in Thai law enforcement, a crowd of around 300 people gathered at the scene, some calling for Phum to be executed. 40 police officers were deployed to guard the crime scene while Phum wore a motorcycle helmet and a bulletproof vest for protection during the reenactment.
Phum allegedly told police he was sick and couldn’t get in contact with the staff at the Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi to make an appointment, so he scheduled a visit at the hospital director’s private practice. Police say Phum claims he was charged 130 baht for a consultation rather than the 30 baht fee he would’ve been charged at a public hospital. Phum then allegedly lost his temper and shot 58 year old Chumphon Dechamphai 7 times.
Before going to the appointment, Phum spent 1,000 baht on amphetamines, he allegedly told police. Phum was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the shooting took place.
Phum was arrested at a hotel in Samut Songkhram on murder and weapons possession charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
More than 800 Covid-19 cases now linked to seafood market
Bangkok’s commercial property market struggles through 2020
New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Khon Kaen mandates Covid testing for travellers to and from Samut Sakhon
Poll reveals Thais took better care of their health in 2020
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
Thailand tourism is changed forever
No “drink voting” – Alcohol ban on Saturday and Sunday during elections
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
HM the King says “I’m just like other human beings”
Thailand on US Treasury’s “watchlist” for suspected currency manipulation
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Thai Protesters Vs Thai Government, the latest situation
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Trending
- Opinion2 days ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Economy4 days ago
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
- Bangkok2 days ago
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
- Bangkok19 hours ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home