Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Covid-19 around the world
The Covid-19 situation around the world is seeing some nations attempt to return to a new normal as vaccines are rolled out, but some countries, notably India, are seeing the worst of the virus. As India’s death toll reached over 200,000 yesterday, hospitals are running out of oxygen and basic medical equipment. A Covid virus variant has hit the South Asian nation, which appears to be fuelling the recent wave and spreading across more than 12 other countries. India has now reported 18,376,524 infections since the pandemic began.
The World Health Organisation has stopped short of saying the Indian variant is more transmissible, deadly or resistant to current vaccines. And, the co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a vaccine, says the jab works against the Indian variant.
“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident.”
But limited supplies has pushed India to the forefront of the Covid fight, with 360,000 new infections reported yesterday, breaking the global record and more than 3,000 deaths.
In contrast the US, which has a total of 32,983,695 infections, and the UK (4,411,797) are slowly loosening up on restrictions with hopes of life getting back to somewhat normal. The Dutch recently celebrated the end of curfews and the reopening of cafe terraces. Italy, Switzerland, and Portugal have also rolled back regulations, despite their governments rushing to roll out much-needed vaccines. France is hoping to follow the recent trends by easing restrictions this month, but it is still battling those who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals. France has reported a total of 5,565,852 infections since the pandemic began.
The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide with Europe being affected the most.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now “dark red” zones
Disease control restrictions are tightening nationwide. Bangkok and 5 other provinces with a high number of Covid-19 infections are now classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Under the new zoning measures, the dark red provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan. Those provinces have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases per day. Regulations in those areas include:
- Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed.
- Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm.
- Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves.
45 provinces are classified as “red” zones,” or maximum control areas. Regulations in those areas include:
- Events and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services are allowed until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
- Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.
26 provinces are classified as “orange” zone, or controlled areas. Regulations in those areas include:
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
- Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.
Alcohol is not allowed to be sold at restaurants nationwide. There is now a nationwide order requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Most provinces have already set local orders requiring masks to be worn.
The new zoning goes into effect at midnight Saturday.
Thailand joins other Southeast Asian countries with hospital bed shortages amidst Covid crisis
As Southeast Asian nations are struggling to control new waves of Covid-19, Thailand is joining its neighbours in running out of hospital beds for patients. Last Friday, the government warned that beds could run out in as little as 6 to 8 days, unless the situation is brought under control. Malaysia and the Philippines are also struggling to provide the necessary facilities for the influx of infections, signaling a dire situation in the region.
As the third wave in Thailand has largely arisen from the capital of Bangkok, 31 types of businesses have recently been closed to counter the spread of the virus, which has seen a record amount of daily new infections last Saturday at 2,839. Yesterday marked the end of a 5 day stint of the nation recording more than 2,000 daily infections as today offered a slight respite at 1,871 daily infections with 10 deaths.
Thailand has recorded 163 deaths related to Covid-19, prompting the director of the National Office of Buddhism to order temples to carry out cremation services for people who have succumbed to the virus.
“We want to make sure that COVID-19 victims receive their last rites.”
The closure of businesses comes as public criticisms increase towards Thailand’s government with the opposition party Move Forward calling for the PM and Health Minister to resign. Now, even the PM has been caught and fined for not wearing a mask at a Cabinet meeting, which surely has sparked even more outrage. 1 day after he was fined, the Government House reported 3 new infections of Covid, prompting a shutdown in order to disinfect the premises. As the going rate for not wearing a mask was 20,000 baht, the rate seems to have been reworked after the PM was fined only 6,000 baht by the Bangkok Governor. Now, first-time offenders in Bangkok can expect to pay the same rate as the PM. Second-time offenders are to be fined 12,000 baht, and third time or more offenders will be fined 20,000 baht.
The new wave of Covid has hit Thailand just when it rolled out reopening plans that were set for July in tourism-heavy areas like Phuket. The country’s vaccination programme is being criticised, once again, as The Economist reported 1.8% of adults have received a first vaccine dose, and only .3% have received their second. PM Prayut has taken note of the sluggish vaccine administration, announcing recently that the goal has changed from 70% to 50% of the population expecting to be inoculated by the end of the year.
Malaysia has had new daily Covid-19 cases in the 4 digits for days despite implementing emergency measures to control the spread. As of Tuesday, Malaysia recorded almost 400,000 Covid-19 infections since February of 2020, with 26,000 cases listed as still being active. The country has seen 1,462 deaths to date.
Meanwhile, the Philippines’ total amount of cases has reached 1 million since Monday, with almost 9,000 new infections reported. And, new virus variants are sprouting up in other Asian countries, most notably in India who has recently requested foreign aid to help with its depleted oxygen supplies and basic medical supplies.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
