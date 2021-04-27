India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
India’s appeal to receive foreign aid has been granted, as multiple nations are sending help to deal with its dire Covid-19 situation, which has seen over 2,800 deaths from yesterday alone. As infections and death rates are exploding, emergency medical supplies arrived today from abroad with the first shipmen arriving from the UK. Ventilators and oxygen concentrators were delivered as critics of the Indian government say people are succumbing to the virus because of the inability to received the most basic medical services.
India’s new Covid infections remained above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections. Apart from the 2,800 deaths recorded yesterday, the nation saw 323, 144 new infections, with overwhelmed hospitals continuing to turn away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.
The notion that India is literally running out of oxygen is quite accurate, as the bulk of foreign aid promised is of oxygen containers and respirators.
“India was there for us, and we will be there for them.”
Germany and Canada have also promised to send aid, with France also saying it will send 8 oxygen production units as well as oxygen containers and respirators.
The World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhan om Ghebreyesus, has described India’s situation as “beyond heartbreaking” and says the organisation is doing everything it can to provide much-needed equipment and supplies.
Meanwhile, Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh and Britain, are trying to curb travel from India to prevent more virulent virus variants from entering their borders. Just today, authorities in Thailand are set to discuss whether to allow those from high-risk countries to enter the Kingdom under a mandatory quarantine period of 21 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths, Provincial totals
2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.
There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 infections in Thailand including 628 people who are in serious condition and 169 patients who are on a ventilator.
Of the 15 new Covid-related deaths, 9 were in Bangkok. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says most of the fatalities were people with pre-existing conditions of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or asthma.
Over the past month, Covid-19 has been linked to the deaths of 69 people. A spokesperson for the CCSA says 55% of those fatalities have been people over 60 years old.
While most deaths are older adults and the elderly, recently a number of young adults in their 20s and 30s have died after contracting Covid-19. Most of those patients were obese or had pre-existing conditions of diabetes.
Disease control measures
The following provinces have an official request for people to stay home during the following times. But they’re not curfews, just requests, for now.
• Nonthaburi, 9pm – 4am
• Samut Sakhon, 11pm – 4am
• Pathum Thani, 9pm – 4am
• Surat Thani, 10pm – 4am
• Samut Prakan, 9pm – 4am
Thailand
Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Thailand is setting a rather grim record today as its death toll from Covid-19 has reached the highest daily amount since the pandemic started. 15 new deaths were reported today, setting a new daily record for the third time in 4 days. The deaths consisted of Thai nationals, with 9 men and 6 women, aged 24 to 88.
Most of them had chronic diseases including diabetes, obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease and cancer, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He also said the people who died had come into contact with other confirmed cases, with the time between infection and death ranged from 1 to 6 days. Only 1 death came after 16 days.
Of the 2,179 new cases over the past 24 hours, 2,174 were local infections and 5 were imported. Out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, 7 had at least 50 cases, 25 had at least 10 and 52 fewer than 10. Now, the total amount of infections in the Kingdom since the pandemic began, sits at 59, 687 with a overall death toll of 163.
The third wave of Covid-19 this month has now produced 30,824 cases, including 10,069 in Bangkok, 3,292 in Chiang Mai and 2,043 in Nonthaburi. The death toll this month is now 69. Bangkok saw 901 infections yesterday alone, prompting authorities to say they will announce tomorrow whether or not the capital will be fully locked down. Already, 31 types of businesses have been shuttered. Mask mandates have been put in place, including those who are in cars of more than 1 person. For those not wearing a mask, the fine is 20,000 baht.
Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 649,117 in 24 hours to 148.44 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,923 to 3,13 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.87 million, up 47,456, and the most deaths at 586,611, up 455. India was second with 319,435 new cases and a total of 17.62 million, and 2,764 new deaths for an accumulated toll of 197,880.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restrictions tighten, but some say it’s not enough to control the outbreak in Thailand
With this month’s wave of Covid-19 infections hitting a record high in Thailand, the government is setting tight restrictions to help slow the spread and contain the virus, but some say it’s not enough.
In Bangkok, the epicentre of this month’s infections, the government ordered the closure of numerous businesses and places until May 9 including schools, parks, gyms, and entertainment venues. Other provinces have also tightened restrictions. So far, 52 provinces have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public. Those who violate the order face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Around this same time last year, during the first wave of Covid-19 infections, the government imposed a tight lockdown. But this time, malls and restaurants are allowed to remain open, as long as they close at an earlier time.
Some have raised concerns that the restrictions are not enough to contain the virus. Since the recent outbreak, some have called for the resignation of the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. In just 2 days, 160,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for the minister’s removal. Anutin says he will not resign.
Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections and 69 deaths. Many of the new infections have been reported in Bangkok.
While some have called on the government to keep businesses open, some say more restrictions need to be set as quickly as possible.
The government has also been criticised for the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Priority is given to Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations that are said to be of economic significance, in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen the islands to foreign tourists by July.
Thailand is now working on procuring more vaccines, this time from several producers. Some have criticised the government for heavily relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be produced locally by the Thai firm Siam Bioscience.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses per day and fully vaccinate at least 50 million people by the end of the year
SOURCE: Reuters
