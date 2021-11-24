Unvaccinated woman dies with Covid-19, neighbourhood tested

A cluster of Covid-19 infections was found in a Bangkok neighbourhood in Sai Mai after a 30 year old woman collapsed and died in the street. The woman died yesterday and her post-mortem examination uncovered that she was infected with Covid-19. Of the 8 infections found, only the woman who died was unvaccinated.

Health officials were sent to Phahonyothin Soi 54/1 along with a mobile Covid-19 testing unit after the woman collapsed and died, and they urged anyone in the neighbourhood that has not been vaccinated to get their free vaccines at Wat Koh Or-ngern right away.

The health team disinfected the woman’s home as well as several other nearby homes, plus the neighbourhood grocery store. They tested the deceased woman’s 4 family members and 14 neighbours for Covid-19. The woman’s father and 7 year old child tested negative for Covid-19, while her mother and older sister tested positive. Unlike the woman who died, each family member had received 2 vaccines, though the brand was not identified.

In the neighbourhood, 14 of the woman’s 22 neighbours were tested for Covid-19 and 5 of them came back with positive results. The grocer was among the positive cases. All 5 of the people who were infected but did not suffer the same fate as the deceased woman were fully inoculated. 1 had received 2 Sinopharm vaccines and an AstraZeneca booster vaccine while the other 4 neighbours had 2 AstraZeneca vaccines.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

