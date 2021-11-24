Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

image
image

55 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,544 with 20,450 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 5,857 new Covid-19 cases and 7,318 recoveries. There are now 81,577 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 228 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,081,992 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,053,129 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 89,894,183 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 197,148 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 320,501 received their second dose, and 39,743 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Wednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Wednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerWednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerWednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 mins ago

Unvaccinated woman dies with Covid-19, neighbourhood tested
Thailand55 mins ago

Thai documentary “Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice” wins Emmy Award
Sponsored6 hours ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Visa1 hour ago

UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok’s Red Line starts fares at 12 baht, maximum at 42 baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s “We Travel Together” scheme generates 5.19 billion baht in third phase
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Airways resumes flights from U-Tapao to Phuket and Koh Samui
News3 hours ago

Six alleged drug traffickers killed in gunfight with Chiang Rai police
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand the land of scams, Big waves, Precautionary phrases | Thaiger Bites | Ep.67
World4 hours ago

20 year old Hong Kong activist convicted
Education4 hours ago

How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Government reports over 90% of students 12-18 vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

1.4 million doses in first shipment of US-made Moderna vaccines
Transport6 hours ago

Thailand’s electric vehicle market is underway, with commercial EV’s in focus
World6 hours ago

Thai research institute identifies global post-pandemic trends
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending