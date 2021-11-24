Connect with us

Thailand

Thai documentary “Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice” wins Emmy Award

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

image
image

A documentary film about a story of a Thai family who cryogenically preserved their deceased two year old daughter in the hopes of bringing her back to life, won “best documentary” at the 49th International Emmy Award in New York on Monday.

Pailin Wedel, a Bangkok-based Thai-American photojournalist, film director and founder of 2050 Productions, has directed the 79 minutes video “Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice” over the course of five years, where she wrote and produced. The documentary focuses on Einz, the world’s youngest person to undergo cryo-preservation.

“We won. I’m in shock!” , she wrote on twitter, mentioning the International Emmy Awards.

 

It is the first time a Thai program has received an Emmy, and it was one of 11 international prizes presented to work from eight different nations.

International Academy President Bruce Paisner says “we are ecstatic to be able to bring the whole global television community together in person in New York to honor the best television in the world.”

“The winners tonight demonstrate once again the universal power of great stories and performances, as evidenced by their diversity and geographic spread”.

Pailin had previously served as a vice president at Foreign Correspondent Club Thailand, and her sister Jinda has also served on the board. Paul Wedel, their father, is a former UPI bureau chief in Bangkok and an FCCT past president and honorary life member. Yuangrat, their mother, is a renowned academic who has collaborated with Paul on a number of books, the most recent of which being “Beads on a String – A Novel of Southern Siam”.

Hope Frozen is now streaming on Netflix and it received the first major award for best international documentary at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in 2019.

Source: Foreign Correspondent Club

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Sarisin
2021-11-24 17:10
I thought they believed in reincarnation, how do you put the spirit back in the body then? Sentimental twaddle.
Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 5,857 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 mins ago

Unvaccinated woman dies with Covid-19, neighbourhood tested
Thailand56 mins ago

Thai documentary “Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice” wins Emmy Award
Sponsored8 hours ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Visa1 hour ago

UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok’s Red Line starts fares at 12 baht, maximum at 42 baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s “We Travel Together” scheme generates 5.19 billion baht in third phase
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Airways resumes flights from U-Tapao to Phuket and Koh Samui
News3 hours ago

Six alleged drug traffickers killed in gunfight with Chiang Rai police
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand the land of scams, Big waves, Precautionary phrases | Thaiger Bites | Ep.67
World4 hours ago

20 year old Hong Kong activist convicted
Education4 hours ago

How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Government reports over 90% of students 12-18 vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

1.4 million doses in first shipment of US-made Moderna vaccines
Transport6 hours ago

Thailand’s electric vehicle market is underway, with commercial EV’s in focus
World6 hours ago

Thai research institute identifies global post-pandemic trends
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending