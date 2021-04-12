Understanding Covid-19 UK variant as it hits Thailand | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Understanding Covid-19 UK variant as it hits Thailand
The so-called UK variant of Covid-19, a strain that is 1.7 times more contagious and deadly, has arrived in Thailand, present in the cluster in Bangkok’s upscale Thong Lor area that has spawned the pandemic third wave. Here’s why you should care.
Referred to as the B117 variant, itt first emerged in the UK county of Kent, thought new research shows it may have been slowly spreading since September 2020. Its spread has accelerated quickly and is now the most prominent strain of Covid-19 in the UK. Studies show that the B117 strain is more deadly, with one study showing deaths from UK variant infections were 30 to 100% higher than earlier variants. The strain also has at least 23 mutations identified so far.
Virologists suspect that the UK variant of Covid-19 may have entered Thailand through Cambodia, as the two countries are experiencing similar infection surges. Thailand is the 42nd country to be infected with the variant. From April 1st, the 14 day mandatory quarantine was relaxed to only 10 days, which may have helped the B117 strain proliferate in Thailand. The Medical Sciences Department expects more detail on the origins in the next few days, after a detailed analysis.
One major problem this new strain presents is vaccine efficiency. Sinopharm, Pfizer and Moderna all look to be fairly effective against the UK variant, but Sinovac and AstraZeneca, the two vaccines currently available in Thailand are less promising. Both vaccines have tested less effective against B117, but AstraZeneca is still 70% effective, according to reports.
Unfortunately Thailand only has less than 120,000 AstraZeneca doses at this stage, but Thailand will soon produce AstraZeneca locally, under license, which is hoped to hasten the process.
Thailand’s Disease Control Department said over the weekend weekend that SinoVac and AstraZeneca meet the World Health Organisation standards and Thailand will push forward with its vaccination plan with the 2 million SinoVac doses they have already procured, a million of which have already arrived and are currently being rolled out. More than half a million jabs have been administered so far, and the DCD hopes 10 million vaccines will be given per month from June on.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients
Health officials insist that, despite rising infection rates, there is no plan to allow people who test positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate at home. Currently, everyone found to be infected is admitted for hospital treatment, even if asymptomatic.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says the policy limits the number of patients who go on to transmit the virus to friends or family, thereby controlling the spread more effectively. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Opas insists there are no plans to allow patients to self-isolate at home, despite reports that many hospitals have run out of beds.
According to a report in The Pattaya News, Opas says field hospitals are being created in many areas and the government is implementing a “hospitel” plan, whereby hotels would be used to house asymptomatic patients and those with very mild symptoms. It’s understood that many of these facilities already serve as alternative state quarantine or local state quarantine hotels for those returning from overseas.
Meanwhile, Opas states that all Thais and migrant workers can get a free Covid-19 test, adding that 3 billion baht has been set aside for this. However, foreign nationals will have to pay to be tested, unless they are identified through the contact-tracing procedure, whereby health officials believe they may have been exposed to the virus.
According to the Pattaya News, some Thai media outlets are reporting that people are hesitant about coming forward for testing due to having to be hospitalised if they test positive. It’s understood many foreign nationals in particular are reluctant, as they would be required to pay for their hospital stay.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Top virologist warns of vaccine limitations against South African, Brazilian variants
A prominent Thai virologist says Thailand must prevent the arrival of the South African (also known as 20H/501Y.V2, B.1.351 lineage) or Brazilian Covid-19 (B.1.1.248) variants, warning that vaccines are not fully effective against those strains, or at least there is not enough conclusive information about their efficacy against the new variants at this stage.
Yong Poovorawan from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University was addressing a press conference at the Public Health Ministry when he issued the warning.
“We have to be cautious about which novel variants are being imported into our country.”
Yong says the surfaces of the variants carry different protein spikes to those found in the original strain of the virus. This means the virus takes on a different shape, making it more difficult for the human immune system to recognise it.
The Bangkok Post reports that Yong has suggested improved quarantine to keep variants out, but admits this is not fool-proof, given the recent arrival of the UK, or B.1.1.7, variant. He is also calling on the public not to be so concerned about which vaccine they are offered, insisting all the vaccines have been proven safe and effective at reducing serious illness (with very few side effects).
“We can be assured about the quality and efficacy of the vaccines, including those that we have here in Thailand.”
However, over the weekend, a prominent disease control expert in China admitted that their country’s Covid-19 vaccines have “low” effectiveness. There is speculation the country plans to produce mRNA-based vaccines, similar to those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, which China has previously tried to discredit.
The overall efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine, the most well-known of the four developed in China, was found to be as low as 50.4% during late stage trials in Brazil although the performance was better in Indonesia and Turkey.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Health officials outline estimated daily infections based on 5 different scenarios
Health officials are using 5 different scenarios, with varying degrees of restrictions, to predict average daily Covid infection numbers in the Kingdom. The Department of Disease Control and International Health Policy Programme agency have based their estimates on 4 main measures in 5 different situations. According to a Nation Thailand report, the exercise gives an indication of daily case numbers for the next month.
Scenario 1
No disease control measures: A projected average of 9,140 cases per day, with 1,308 per day the lowest, and 28,678 per day the maximum.
Scenario 2
With entertainment venues remaining closed in risky provinces: A projected average of 2,996 cases per day, with 817 the lowest, and 7,244 the maximum.
Scenario 3
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces and changes to individual behaviour: A projected average of 934 cases per day, with 475 the lowest, and a maximum of 1,589.
Scenario 4
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces, changes to individual behaviour, and a reduction in public gatherings: A projected average of 593 cases per day, with 378 per day the lowest, and a maximum of 857 cases per day.
Scenario 5
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces, changes to individual behaviour, a reduction in public gatherings, and people working from home: A projected average of 391 cases per day, 303 the lowest, and 484 the maximum.
Meanwhile, Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Communicable Diseases Division of the Department of Disease Control says infections are currently rising rapidly in many provinces. Most cases have links to entertainment venues, including pubs and karaoke bars.
He says 4 important measures are necessary – particularly over the Songkran holiday this week – if the spread is to be curtailed.
1. Social measures: Reduce social gatherings and unnecessary travel between provinces. Community leaders must track and locate people arriving from vulnerable areas and implement preventative measures.
2. Public health measures: Proactive screening, separating high-risk and low-risk groups, provide thorough care to reduce illness, and vaccinate people to reduce the severity of the disease.
3. Individual adoption of DMHTTA measures – distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, temperatures checks, testing, apps (ThaiChana and MorChana). Those who visit high-risk venues – particularly nightlife – must strictly self-isolate.
4. Organisational measures: Move to homeworking, hold meetings online, and organise learning and training remotely.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
john brig
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:48 am
No commenters?
Johnny from Ossan
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 12:10 pm
All my comments get deleted cos im skeptical of a lot of information we’re told so now I dont feel like posting anymore