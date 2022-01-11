Tuesday Covid Update: 7,133 new cases; provincial totals

12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,850 with 152 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,133 new Covid-19 cases and 3,306 recoveries. There are now 61,974 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 45 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,284,609 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 61,174 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 106,758,696 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 28,297 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 69,514 received their second dose, and 185,763 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 583

Bangkok – 593

Samut Prakan – 530

Ubon Ratchathani – 426

Phuket – 468

Khon Kaen – 280

Chiang Mai – 209

Nonthaburi – 336

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 154

Rayong – 108

Udon Thani – 151

Buriram – 162

Surat Thani – 130

Maha Sarakarm – 48

Nakhon Ratchasima – 118

Pathum Thani – 173

Samut Sakhon – 111

Songkla – 101

Pattalung – 64

Chachoengsao – 44

Sisaket – 99

Kalasin – 43

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 79

Roi Et – 82

Surin – 52

Nakhon Sawan – 82

Prachin Buri – 27

Nakhon Pathom – 77

Lampang – 36

Pitsanuloak – 36

Saraburi – 86

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 57

Trang – 42

Phang Nga – 59

Chaiyaphum – 22

Tak – 25

Lop Buri – 45

Petchabun – 16

Krabi – 53

Kanchanaburi – 37

Ratchaburi – 20

Chanthaburi – 25

Sakon Nakhon – 40

Nong Kai – 27

Trat – 26

Yasothon – 51

Nan – 19

Srakaew – 24

Chumporn – 37

Payao – 59

Nakhon Panom – 47

Mukdaharn – 24

Chiang Rai – 47

Phetchburi – 16

Pattani – 17

Suphan Buri – 24

Kamphaeng Phet – 24

Nakhon Nayok – 17

Satun – 6

Bueng Karn – 18

Amnat Charoen – 9

Yala – 6

Uthai Thani – 3

Mae Hong Song – 9

Loei – 45

Nong Bua Lumphu – 20

Chainat – 12

Pichit – 15

Phrae – 8

Uttaladit – 16

Sukhothai – 10

Narathiwas – 7

Samut Songkhram – 14

Ranong – 22

Lamphun – 9

Ang Thong – 11

Singburi – 18

