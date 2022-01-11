Hospitals must urgently admit children infected with Covid, have proper medication on hand

After reports that an 8 month old sick with Covid-19 had to wait in a queue before being treated at a hospital, the government is instructing all hospitals in Thailand to admit child Covid-19 patients immediately, adding that no child infected with the virus should be turned down and staff must have the appropriate medication on hand to treat them.

The deputy government spokesperson said yesterday that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed the Public Health Ministry to make sure children affected with the coronavirus are given treatment at public and private hospitals. She continued by saying that the prime minister is worried about their well-being because of their “lower immunity from not having been vaccinated like adults.”

The statement comes after reports that a couple had problems trying to get their 8 month old grandson treated for Covid-19 at a hospital. They were seeking urgent care as the child had a fever and low blood oxygen levels, but the hospital staff told the couple to wait in a queue.

The Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health was ordered by Prayut care for all children infected with Covid-19, including those with mild symptoms. Hospitals across the country must guide on how to treat children properly, especially with liquid favipiravir antiviral medication.

The spokesperson also encouraged parents to keep their children away from crowded locations and to get completely vaccinated against Covid-19 to lessen the risk of their children contracting the virus.

