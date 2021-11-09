Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: 6,904 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

61 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,764 with 19,670 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,904 new Covid-19 cases and 8,024 recoveries. There are now 97,244 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,953,632 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,982,495 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 80,968,807 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 125,899 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 327,818 received their second dose, and 15,478 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Tuesday Covid Update: 6,904 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-09 21:19
17 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: John what were your thoughts on the news feed about, doctors complain to the health authority for not recording antigen tests.. when the daily official report quoted over 10k positive tests from pcr testing, but…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-09 21:25
5 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: My post is not about believing the numbers. I said in my opening post that this is what people would focus on in response to me. My post is about whether I believe that things…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-09 21:28
2 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: "but I am delighted to see that TH is below 7k cases for the first time in over 4 months." Ah sorry must have misunderstood this No problem.
image
Bob20
2021-11-09 21:44
18 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: "but I am delighted to see that TH is below 7k cases for the first time in over 4 months." Ah sorry must have misunderstood this Did you maybe forget this at the end: 🙃 ?
image
billywillyjones
2021-11-09 21:48
1 hour ago, JohninDubin said: Hi back at you. It seems that so often when I post something about the improving data out of TH, it gets challenged along the lines of "You can't trust the figures from the TH…
Trending