Tuesday Covid Update: 6,904 new cases; provincial totals

61 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,764 with 19,670 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,904 new Covid-19 cases and 8,024 recoveries. There are now 97,244 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,953,632 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,982,495 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 80,968,807 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 125,899 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 327,818 received their second dose, and 15,478 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE