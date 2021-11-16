Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,947 new cases; provincial totals

62 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,143 with 20,049 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 5,947 new Covid-19 cases and 7,943 recoveries. There are now 92,105 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,030,700 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,001,837 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 85,412,126 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 114,573 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 258,814 received their second dose, and 25,834 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

