Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: 10,919 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

143 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 15,612 people infected with Covid-19 have died with 15,518 of those fatalities during the country’s latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 10,919 new cases and 11,694 recoveries. Thailand now has 131,655 active Covid-19 cases. Phuket is the tenth province with the highest number of new infections with 237 cases reported today. Bangkok remains the epicentre with 2,561 new cases, followed by Samut Prakan with 858 and Chon Buri with 629.

Overall, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,500,105 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave of the virus has accounted for 1,471,242 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Tuesday Covid Update: 10,919 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

AussieBob
2021-09-21 12:13
1 hour ago, Graham said: Of course the numbers are down, everyone knows that if you test less then automatically there is a drop in the positive numbers, this has been happening for weeks. Thailand are manipulating the numbers so…
Malc-Thai
2021-09-21 12:50
37 minutes ago, AussieBob said: Unfortunately, I believe that you are right - because the CCSA used to publish the number of daily tests and the percentage of positives, but they stopped doing that sometime in August for 'unpublished' reasons.…
Jason
2021-09-21 18:44
They can fudge the figures as much as they like (if that is what they are doing...as you say). In reality that serves no one. Whatever the figures reported, people will be infected...people will end up in intensive care...people will…
Poolie
2021-09-21 19:01
16 minutes ago, Jason said: They can fudge the figures as much as they like (if that is what they are doing...as you say). In reality that serves no one. Whatever the figures reported, people will be infected...people will end…
Bob20
2021-09-21 19:01
34 minutes ago, Jason said: They can fudge the figures as much as they like (if that is what they are doing...as you say). In reality that serves no one. Whatever the figures reported, people will be infected...people will end…
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

