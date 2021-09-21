Tuesday Covid Update: 10,919 new cases; provincial totals

143 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 15,612 people infected with Covid-19 have died with 15,518 of those fatalities during the country’s latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 10,919 new cases and 11,694 recoveries. Thailand now has 131,655 active Covid-19 cases. Phuket is the tenth province with the highest number of new infections with 237 cases reported today. Bangkok remains the epicentre with 2,561 new cases, followed by Samut Prakan with 858 and Chon Buri with 629.

Overall, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,500,105 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave of the virus has accounted for 1,471,242 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

