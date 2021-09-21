Connect with us

Thailand

Border agencies instructed to look out for gun smuggling along Myanmar border

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: skyandsea876/Flickr

Thai border agencies have been instructed to be even more vigilant along the border with Myanmar to ensure weapons aren’t smuggled out of the Land of Smiles.

Defence spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says the order was handed down from Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon amid recent reports that arms dealers were smuggling military-grade weapons into Myanmar where fighting between the ruling and rebel forces has increased. Kongcheep says the DPM ordered security intelligence agencies to focus on gathering information on the sources of the weapons, as well as the transportation routes used, and the financial channels that smugglers used.

The Bangkok Post says recent arrests of gunrunners in Chon Buri showed a web of connections that extended to state officials. Kongcheep adds that the investigation has grown, without providing further details on what the growth entailed. The spokesman adds that Prawit says Thailand does not condone violence in any form in Myanmar. Prawit has ordered military, police, and other officials to increase their security efforts concerning their weapons and explosives to ensure nothing is stolen.

Prawit says, via the spokesman, that he wants units that have had weapons stolen from to be investigated further; apprehend whoever was responsible, and retrieve the stolen weapons before the guns are used for violence.

Recently, 2 defence corps volunteers were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing defence corps guns.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | OnlyFans content creators arrested on pornography charges | September 21
Thailand5 hours ago

Soldier allegedly assaults neighbours following horn honking
Thailand6 hours ago

Border agencies instructed to look out for gun smuggling along Myanmar border

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 10,919 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand7 hours ago

Officials clarify Korat police van stopped at the beach after collecting murder suspect
Crime7 hours ago

OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Comments Galore! feat. Golf | Thaiger Bites | September 21
Cambodia8 hours ago

Scientists study bats in Cambodia to find clues about Covid
News9 hours ago

Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Thailand10 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21 |
World10 hours ago

Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
Thailand11 hours ago

Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Thailand11 hours ago

Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Indonesia11 hours ago

Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers
World11 hours ago

British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending