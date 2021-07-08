Connect with us

Troubled vaccine registration site replaced by hospitals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: ThailandIntervac.com is out, designated hospitals for vaccine registration are in. (via ThailandIntervac.com)

Abraham Lincoln famously advised people not to change horses midstream, but with the ever-changing vaccine rollout, the Thai government seems intent on test-driving the entire herd in the middle of the flood. A Tourism Authority of Thailand press release today confirmed the Department of Disease Control announcement of yet another new Covid-19 vaccine registration plan for foreigners.

After the Thailand Intervac website launched less than a month ago, it was immediately plagued with data leaks, exposing all users’ personal data, and countless problems with sign-ups. The Ministry of Public Health and the DDC has now scrapped the website and are advising foreigners to preregister for vaccination at designated hospitals.

The first phase of vaccine registration is open only for foreigners over 60 years old or suffering from one of 7 chronic illnesses considered high-risk including obesity, diabetes, stroke, chronic respiratory or kidney disease, coronary artery disease, and cancer patients on chemotherapy. Those with one of these conditions will be required to show proof no older than one year to receive the vaccine.

As of now, only 2 hospitals are listed for preregistration, one of which is sold out of vaccine and is planning the next round of vaccine registration for August. They are offering Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines only.

Phyathai 2 Hospital will be releasing a Google Form between July 12 and 16 from 9 am to noon only where qualifying foreigners can apply for an AstraZeneca vaccine. Successful registrants will receive a confirmation by SMS within 24 hours. The inoculations will be given for free between July 19 and 30. Appointments are not changeable.

After that vaccine registration closes, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital will open for preregistration in August.

Once those with medical conditions or over 60 receive vaccines, the next phase of vaccination will be for those under 60. Details have yet to be worked out for this stage of the vaccine rollout. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed a list of exceptions for consular officers, diplomats, and international organisation staff that will be contacted directly to administer vaccines.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

