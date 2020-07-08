Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Thailand’s “travel bubble” scheme, which would allow limited numbers of certain groups of tourists from nations or areas deemed Covid-19 free by the World Health Organisation, now appears likely to be delayed. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has announced the delay after several countries, that were considered for the scheme, have now seen resurgences of the virus. The CAAT’s director-general says even though talks about travel bubble arrangements are ongoing with countries including China, Japan, and South Korea, the scheme will be put on hold due to a spike in infections.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha himself expressed serious concerns about the scheme. The government had decided to launch travel bubbles with several countries that had a low coronavirus risk and initially, the arrangements were to be adopted with the first group of international leisure travellers in August at the earliest. The CAAT director-general says local tourism is crucial to rebuilding the country’s aviation industry and pointed out that demand for domestic travel is picking up after airlines resumed operations. Many business operators also launched promotional campaigns to boost travel. He expressed confidence that further stimulus measures to be rolled out by the government will increase spending power and that the aviation and transport sectors will begin to recover.
Echoing the words of the PM, Thailand’s transport minister says “public safety is the top priority” for the government as it considers reopening the country to international travellers. When asked about reports over airlines preparing to resume international flights in September, he called on all airlines to wait for a clear policy from the government and the CAAT.
An epidemiologist at Chulalongkorn University is also urging the government to “exercise extreme caution” when considering travel bubble arrangements because the Covid-19 pandemic is still ravaging many parts of the world. And the chief of the Communicable Disease Division yesterday urged the public to “keep their guard up” even though the country has reported no community transmissions of coronavirus for 43 consecutive days.
Medical experts anxious as Hong Kong reports 9 new local cases of Covid-19
Hong Kong is bracing itself for a possible resurgence of the Covid-19 virus as the city records its highest daily tally since infections peaked in early April. 4 out of 9 new cases have links with a noodle shop in Kwun Tong, on the Kowloon peninsula, where a 59 year old employee has tested positive for the virus.
One man who visited the shop to order takeaway food has also tested positive, as has his 14 year old son who did not visit the shop. As the man is a taxi driver, there are fears he may have spread the virus to passengers he has recently had contact with. Meanwhile, the school his son attends has suspended all classes.
It is not known how the other 5 newly diagnosed people may have contracted the virus. One of those infected is an 85 year old female resident at a care home in the Wong Tai Sin district, with all other residents now being quarantined at a facility on Hong Kong Island.
Another man who has tested positive works in the IT department of the Hospital Authority and is not thought to have had any contact with patients. However, he recently visited Disneyland, meaning others who were in close proximity to him during the visit may also have contracted the virus.
Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection says the virus has still not been defeated.
“Even though there haven’t been that many local cases recently, we can’t say the chain of transmission is broken. We believe it’s never been broken, because there are still invisible infections and invisible spread of the virus.”
Meanwhile, David Hui from the Chinese University of Hong Kong believes it may be time to re-introduce strict social distancing rules in order to suppress any potential resurgence.
Thailand producing over 4 million face masks a day
An increase in production facilities means Thailand is now producing 4.2 million face masks a day, leading to a growing surplus. A report in Nation Thailand says Internal Trade Director Vichai Pochanakit says producers in China are once again exporting the raw materials needed for mask production.
The Thai government is now looking at ways to manage a daily surplus of more than 1 million face masks. It currently purchases 3 million masks a day from 16 factories. Of these, the Public Health Ministry takes 1.8 million and is now understood to have amassed more than a month’s supply. The Interior Ministry gets 1.2 million masks a day, with officials now in talks to distribute extra masks to organisations that may need them, such as airlines.
Officials have also decided to extend Thailand’s ban on the export of masks until at least February 2021. An exception is being made for certain categories of masks, including those produced under Board of Investment tax incentives specifically for the export market, those that filter out chemical particles, and masks exported to embassies in foreign countries.
Thai government “more confident” after recent re-openings see no new Covid cases
A week after the re-opening of Thailand’s schools and nightlife venues, the government says it’s feeling more confident as the country records no new locally-spread cases of Covid-19. The final phase of re-opening was seen as the riskiest, involving venues such as pubs and nightclubs, where social distancing might prove more of a challenge.
Thailand has now gone more than 43 days without a case of community transmission, only finding new cases in state quarantine among those repatriated from overseas. The government’s Covid-19 task force, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says concerns are easing about the re-opening of the country’s schools and nightlife. While schools and entertainment venues must adhere to stringent hygiene measures, there had been concerns that strict social distancing requirements would prove a challenge for young children as well as adults under the influence of alcohol.
The CCSA warns against complacency, however, saying Thailand must remain vigilant as infections continue to accelerate globally and places such as the Australian city of Melbourne are fighting a second wave. It also points out that illegal immigrants crossing Thai land borders covertly pose a serious risk as they are not being screened prior to coming into the country across its porous borders.
For some time now, the Thai government has been in talks about creating “travel bubble” arrangements with countries it considers safe, but no firm decision appears to have been made yet. This may serve as an indication of the government’s fears of a resurgence of the virus, potentially leading to renewed lock-downs and further devastation to the country’s battered economy.
