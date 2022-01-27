Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 8,078 new cases; provincial totals
22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,098 with 400 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,078 new Covid-19 cases and 6,595 recoveries. There are now 82,760 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 37 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,407,022 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 183,587 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 113,622,267 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 44,412 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 74,003 received their second dose, and 322,256 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 334
Bangkok – 1,427
Samut Prakan – 692
Ubon Ratchathani – 127
Phuket – 332
Khon Kaen – 247
Chiang Mai – 123
Nonthaburi – 460
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 204
Rayong – 112
Udon Thani – 129
Buriram – 98
Surat Thani – 87
Maha Sarakham – 98
Nakhon Ratchasima – 113
Pathum Thani – 195
Samut Sakhon – 126
Songkla – 47
Pattalung – 93
Chachoengsao – 117
Sisaket – 118
Kalasin – 55
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 59
Roi Et – 96
Surin – 100
Nakhon Sawan – 69
Prachin Buri – 51
Nakhon Pathom – 98
Lampang – 21
Pitsanuloak – 63
Saraburi – 92
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 90
Trang – 17
Phang Nga – 91
Chaiyaphum – 67
Tak – 40
Lop Buri – 129
Petchabun – 43
Krabi – 59
Kanchanaburi – 77
Ratchaburi – 187
Chanthaburi – 64
Sakon Nakhon – 20
Nong Kai – 87
Trat – 19
Yasothon – 25
Nan – 54
Srakaew – 36
Chumporn – 40
Payao – 12
Nakhon Phanom – 20
Mukdaharn – 15
Chiang Rai – 39
Phetchburi – 42
Pattani – 14
Suphan Buri – 65
Kamphaeng Phet – 21
Nakhon Nayok – 49
Satun – 9
Bueng Karn – 17
Amnat Charoen – 13
Yala – 17
Uthai Thani – 23
Mae Hong Son – 8
Loei – 106
Nong Bua Lumphu – 40
Chainat – 13
Pichit – 25
Phrae – 28
Uttaradit – 2
Sukhothai – 21
Narathiwas – 9
Samut Songkhram – 11
Ranong – 16
Lamphun – 14
Ang Thong – 35
Singburi – 4
