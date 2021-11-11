Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 7,496 new cases and 57 deaths

Covid-19 testing in Phuket (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Phuket
7,496 new Covid-19 cases and 57 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 7,452 recoveries. There are now 96,450 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 1,968,106 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 240 were found in correctional facilities. More than 75,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

