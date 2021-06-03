Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals

Tim Newton

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

Photo by PR Phuket

3,886 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 140,485 Covid-19 infections with more than 40,000 of those infections in Bangkok. The capital is still recoding nearly 1,000 new cases each day.

Phuket, racing towards its July 1 ‘reopening’ reported another 6 cases today as 6 vaccine locations today have been busily vaccinating thousands of resident, including foreigners with work permits.

Out of the new cases reported by the CCSA today, 1,230 were detected in Thai prisons. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials have been rolling out active testing at prisons to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.

The CCSA is warning large factories that they must complete preventative measure self-assessments by June 15. The CCSA needs these assessments to support its work to contain the spread of the virus and companies will be punished if they refuse to cooperate. So far, only 650 of the 3,300 large factories across the country have completed a required self-assessment of sanitation at their premises.

Here are the provincial totals. Graphics from the NBT…

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,900 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 450 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and is now the General Manager and writer for The Thaiger. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue.

Thailand

Motorcycle club donates 40,000 face masks, hand sanitiser to Pattaya prison

Jack Arthur

Published

33 mins ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via The Pattaya News.

Yesterday, the Mini Siam Motorcycle Club Pattaya donated 40,000 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitiser to the Pattaya Remand Prison. The donation was led by Mr Thada Boonpan.

“There are many confirmed cases of Covid-19 at prisons in Bangkok and other provinces, although Pattaya Remand has so far been spared. We want it to stay that way. We are taking care of the prisoners and officers in the prison. We donated these items so they can use them to protect themselves from the virus.”

Mr Manop thanked the Mini Siam MC for their magnanimous gesture and assured the public the donations would go to “those in need”.

2 weeks ago it was reported that Pattaya Remand Prison had zero infections.

Thailand’s prisons have frequently been in the news recently for their Covid-19 infections throughout the kingdom. Following these new outbreaks (and possibly a result of calls from the Human Rights Watch/Amnesty International), the government has pledged to increase prison funding, and possibly release some prisoners on parole.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

11 million Sinovac doses to arrive in Thailand over the next 3 months

Tanutam Thawan

Published

48 mins ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo courtesy of Thai Government Public Relations Department

Over the next 3 months, Thailand will import 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. The locally-produced AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is the primary vaccine planned for Thailand’s mass coronavirus immunisation campaign. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the additional Sinovac doses will help reach the goal of obtaining 100 million doses.

So far, Thailand has received 5.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, and another 500,000 doses of the vaccine was donated by the Chinese government, with the agreement that Thailand would set aside some doses for Chinese citizens living in the country.

Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation will import a total of 11 million dose of the Sinovac vaccine from June to August, Anutin says.

“In June alone we expect to receive 2.5 million doses, 500,000 of which will arrive on Saturday, one million at the middle of the month and another million at the end of the month.”

On June 1, The World Health Organisation approved Sinovac on for emergency use. Anutin says the WHO recommends the Sinovac vaccine for adults 18 and older. Two doses are needed for the vaccine to be effective against the coronavirus and the time between doses should be spaced out by 2 to 4 weeks, the health minister says.

“Although it has an efficacy rate of 51% reported from clinical trials, Sinovac offers nearly 100 per cent protection against symptomatic infection and hospitalisation… An advantage of the Sinovac vaccine is that it can be kept at 28 degrees Celsius and is therefore easier to manage. More than 400 million doses of Sinovac have been administered globally with no reports of death linked to the vaccine.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

American expats to US government: give us vaccines!

Neill Fronde

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American expats living in Thailand released an open letter asking for Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pled with the US government to include arrangements to guarantee vaccines to all US expats in the kingdom.

“Don’t abandon us! The US continues to have a growing vaccine surplus, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are at risk.”

The letter is a collaboration between Democrats Abroad Thailand chair Paul Risley, Republicans Overseas Asia vice president Tony Rodriguez, American Women’s Club of Thailand president Ambreen Miraly, and Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Carl Manchester. The groups are advocating for vaccines for expats who are struggling to get access during Thailand’s slow rollout. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half the people in the US have received 1 jab and 40% have been fully vaccinated.

Surmising that talks between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman would include plenty of discussion of the US helping Thailand with procuring vaccines, the letter pushed to include an allotment for American citizens as part of the agreement. The US pledged US $30 million in Covid-19 vaccine aid and cited its surplus of vaccines and intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population.

The letter observed that as China supplies a majority of vaccines to Thailand, they included in their recent donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to be vaccinated. The American groups urge a similar clause in aid from the United States. They made a point that the US government charges taxes to its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost every other country in the world and as such deserve access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines all other Americans are receiving.

On the Democrats Abroad website, an article urges Americans to use the #TaxedButNotVaxxed hashtag on social media and includes a form letter to send to government representatives. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words about all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to US State Department staff worldwide, veterans in Manila, and plans to vaccinate South Korean soldiers.

The letter asks for vaccines for all of the 9 million Americans living overseas and asks that US vaccine surplus donations to countries should include vaccines for US citizens. The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans around the world are dealing with Covid-19 together.

“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together…And we have to take this pandemic, tackle it not just here, but overseas as well to truly be safe in the long run.”

For more discussion and insight into the American expats’ struggle for help getting vaccinated, check out today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand where Tim and Bill discuss the matter with their guest Peter from Democrats Aboard.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending