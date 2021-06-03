Thailand
Emirates and Etihad announce July Phuket flights
Joining in support of reopening Phuket, Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways have both announced flights resuming in July. Etihad Airways will start back up flights from the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi on July 1, while Emirates Airlines will resume flights from Dubai on July 2. Qatar Airways had announced yesterday that they will be resuming flights to Phuket on July 1 as well.
In the announcement of the recommencement of flights to Phuket, Emirates confirmed they will operate 4 flights each week to bring international tourists back in Phuket’s tourism sandbox scheme. The statement called arrival into Phuket “hassle-free” for vaccinated travellers, with no quarantine required for arriving passengers.
“With measures in place to ensure a safe reboot of Phuket’s tourism industry, customers travelling to the destination known for its sprawling beaches and white sands will enjoy quarantine-free travel to one of the world’s most-loved holiday spots.”
The Dubai to Phuket flight route will leave the UAE at 3 am on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, arriving the same day in the afternoon at 12:30 pm. They will fly a Boeing 777-300ER with First Class, Business Class, and Economy Class. The return flight will leave Phuket 12 hours later, just after midnight at 12:10 am, the early mornings of Wednesday, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, arriving at 3:05 am in the UAE.
Emirates Airlines resumed flights to Bangkok in September 2020, and will now add direct Phuket flights to their schedule, citing it as a holiday favourite for the Middle East and Europe.
From Abu Dhabi, Etihad is also excited about their relaunch, announcing flights to Phuket 3 times a week. They will fly with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner configured with their signature classes of Economy Space and Neighbour-free seating. They announced the relaunch with a 2-day sales event, offering flights from UAE to Phuket starting at AED 995, about 8,400 baht for a roundtrip flight. They also offer business class fares until November 20 starting at AED 6,995, about 59,000 baht.
The airline has focuses its efforts on new safety programmes, such as launching Etihad Wellness at Abu Dhabi airport to ensure hygiene and sanitisation. They also created the Verified to Fly program where passengers can validate all their Covid-19 documents in advance of travel to allow fast track Covid-19 safe check-in once they arrive at the airport.
Today’s announcements from Etihad and Emirates to Phuket follow yesterday’s announcement of Qatar Airways running 4 flights a week starting on July 1, and Dutch airline KLM planning flights direct from Amsterdam to Phuket starting in October.
SOURCE: The Phuket News and Albawawa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals
3,886 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 140,485 Covid-19 infections with more than 40,000 of those infections in Bangkok. The capital is still recoding nearly 1,000 new cases each day.
Phuket, racing towards its July 1 ‘reopening’ reported another 6 cases today as 6 vaccine locations today have been busily vaccinating thousands of resident, including foreigners with work permits.
Out of the new cases reported by the CCSA today, 1,230 were detected in Thai prisons. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials have been rolling out active testing at prisons to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
Here are the provincial totals. Graphics from the NBT…
Thailand
Motorcycle club donates 40,000 face masks, hand sanitiser to Pattaya prison
Yesterday, the Mini Siam Motorcycle Club Pattaya donated 40,000 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitiser to the Pattaya Remand Prison. The donation was led by Mr Thada Boonpan.
“There are many confirmed cases of Covid-19 at prisons in Bangkok and other provinces, although Pattaya Remand has so far been spared. We want it to stay that way. We are taking care of the prisoners and officers in the prison. We donated these items so they can use them to protect themselves from the virus.”
Mr Manop thanked the Mini Siam MC for their magnanimous gesture and assured the public the donations would go to “those in need”.
2 weeks ago it was reported that Pattaya Remand Prison had zero infections.
Thailand’s prisons have frequently been in the news recently for their Covid-19 infections throughout the kingdom. Following these new outbreaks (and possibly a result of calls from the Human Rights Watch/Amnesty International), the government has pledged to increase prison funding, and possibly release some prisoners on parole.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
11 million Sinovac doses to arrive in Thailand over the next 3 months
Over the next 3 months, Thailand will import 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. The locally-produced AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is the primary vaccine planned for Thailand’s mass coronavirus immunisation campaign. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the additional Sinovac doses will help reach the goal of obtaining 100 million doses.
So far, Thailand has received 5.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, and another 500,000 doses of the vaccine was donated by the Chinese government, with the agreement that Thailand would set aside some doses for Chinese citizens living in the country.
Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation will import a total of 11 million dose of the Sinovac vaccine from June to August, Anutin says.
“In June alone we expect to receive 2.5 million doses, 500,000 of which will arrive on Saturday, one million at the middle of the month and another million at the end of the month.”
On June 1, The World Health Organisation approved Sinovac on for emergency use. Anutin says the WHO recommends the Sinovac vaccine for adults 18 and older. Two doses are needed for the vaccine to be effective against the coronavirus and the time between doses should be spaced out by 2 to 4 weeks, the health minister says.
“Although it has an efficacy rate of 51% reported from clinical trials, Sinovac offers nearly 100 per cent protection against symptomatic infection and hospitalisation… An advantage of the Sinovac vaccine is that it can be kept at 28 degrees Celsius and is therefore easier to manage. More than 400 million doses of Sinovac have been administered globally with no reports of death linked to the vaccine.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
