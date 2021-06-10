Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths

2,310 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation, raising the total count in the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand to 158,675. The CCSA logged 43 more Covid-related deaths today, an increase over the past few days.

Out of the new cases confirmed today, 102 were detected at correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections, which started on April 1, spread to several of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

More information of the daily Covid-19 situation will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

Face masks, either surgical or cloth, are mandatory to wear in public. An announcement was made in the Royal Gazette listing the fines for those who violate the rule. The first offence carries a fine of 1,000 baht. The second carries a fine up to 10,000 baht and the third carries a fine no more than 20,000 baht.

Thailand’s health department is advising the public not to purchase ice that is not properly packaged due to possible contamination after Covid-19 outbreaks were reported at ice factories in Samut Prakan and Chon Buri.

The Thai Cabinet approved Phuket’s “Sandbox” travel scheme that would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to travel to the island quarantine-free. The island plans to reopen on July 1. So far, 60% of the population on the island has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Local health officials have been working to inoculate 70% of the population to reach herd immunity by the end of the month, in time for the reopening.

Chiang Mai is planning a travel model similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” scheme with the target to reopen certain districts in the province to vaccinated foreign tourists on August 1. Only the districts Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao and Muang are included in the first phase of the reopening plan. The entire province is planned to reopen on October 15.

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates