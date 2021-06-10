Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths
2,310 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation, raising the total count in the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand to 158,675. The CCSA logged 43 more Covid-related deaths today, an increase over the past few days.
Out of the new cases confirmed today, 102 were detected at correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections, which started on April 1, spread to several of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.
More information of the daily Covid-19 situation will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Other updates…
- Face masks, either surgical or cloth, are mandatory to wear in public. An announcement was made in the Royal Gazette listing the fines for those who violate the rule. The first offence carries a fine of 1,000 baht. The second carries a fine up to 10,000 baht and the third carries a fine no more than 20,000 baht.
- Thailand’s health department is advising the public not to purchase ice that is not properly packaged due to possible contamination after Covid-19 outbreaks were reported at ice factories in Samut Prakan and Chon Buri.
- The Thai Cabinet approved Phuket’s “Sandbox” travel scheme that would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to travel to the island quarantine-free. The island plans to reopen on July 1. So far, 60% of the population on the island has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Local health officials have been working to inoculate 70% of the population to reach herd immunity by the end of the month, in time for the reopening.
- Chiang Mai is planning a travel model similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” scheme with the target to reopen certain districts in the province to vaccinated foreign tourists on August 1. Only the districts Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao and Muang are included in the first phase of the reopening plan. The entire province is planned to reopen on October 15.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths
Koh Samet marks 100% success rate in vaccinating target group
Investigation launched into death of woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Serbian Volleyball player sanctioned for racist gesture
Hi-So accused of dressing as taxi drivers to get vaccine
Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021
Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia
2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9
Malaysia reports delay for orders of the Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
So expats can get vaccines in the rollout. But… how?
Around 900,000 doses administered since yesterday’s launch of the mass vaccination campaign
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Siam Bioscience declares AstraZeneca vaccine ready to deliver
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Drugs4 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Expats4 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime3 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony