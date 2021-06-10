Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

8 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via PR Phuket

2,310 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation, raising the total count in the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand to 158,675. The CCSA logged 43 more Covid-related deaths today, an increase over the past few days.

Out of the new cases confirmed today, 102 were detected at correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections, which started on April 1, spread to several of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

More information of the daily Covid-19 situation will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

  • Face masks, either surgical or cloth, are mandatory to wear in public. An announcement was made in the Royal Gazette listing the fines for those who violate the rule. The first offence carries a fine of 1,000 baht. The second carries a fine up to 10,000 baht and the third carries a fine no more than 20,000 baht.
  • Thailand’s health department is advising the public not to purchase ice that is not properly packaged due to possible contamination after Covid-19 outbreaks were reported at ice factories in Samut Prakan and Chon Buri.
  • The Thai Cabinet approved Phuket’s “Sandbox” travel scheme that would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to travel to the island quarantine-free. The island plans to reopen on July 1. So far, 60% of the population on the island has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Local health officials have been working to inoculate 70% of the population to reach herd immunity by the end of the month, in time for the reopening.
  • Chiang Mai is planning a travel model similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” scheme with the target to reopen certain districts in the province to vaccinated foreign tourists on August 1. Only the districts Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao and Muang are included in the first phase of the reopening plan. The entire province is planned to reopen on October 15.
Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths | News by Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of 10 July 2021, according to Worldometers.

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 seconds ago

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)28 mins ago

Koh Samet marks 100% success rate in vaccinating target group
Coronavirus (Covid-19)50 mins ago

Investigation launched into death of woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

World12 hours ago

Serbian Volleyball player sanctioned for racist gesture
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Hi-So accused of dressing as taxi drivers to get vaccine
Tourism15 hours ago

Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021
Thailand15 hours ago

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia
Economy16 hours ago

2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Malaysia reports delay for orders of the Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

So expats can get vaccines in the rollout. But… how?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Around 900,000 doses administered since yesterday’s launch of the mass vaccination campaign
Thailand18 hours ago

More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending