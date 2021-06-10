Koh Samet marks 100% success rate in vaccinating target group

Koh Samet, in the eastern province of Rayong, has been hailed by the Public Health Ministry after achieving a 100% success rate in vaccinating the target group on the island. Everyone living on the island, including locals, foreign workers, and officials working in the national park, have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – 1,800 people in total. They will receive the follow-up dose in 3 weeks’ time.

Sathit Pitutecha from the Health Ministry says the successful vaccination drive will boost tourists’ confidence in the island. The Bangkok Post reports that Sathit was speaking while on a visit to a community hospital on the island. It is the first community hospital to achieve a vaccination rate of over 70% before the end of September.

According to Sathit, Koh Samet is one of Rayong’s most popular tourism destinations, attracting over 1.5 million visitors a year and generating over 200 billion baht in tourism revenue annually. For this reason, Sathit says local officials wanted everyone there vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We want to see the island free from Covid-19. This is a way to ensure confidence among tourists. The island is now ready to welcome visitors, who can visit the island under new normal practices. The vaccine is a tool for the economy’s recovery.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

