Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Koh Samet marks 100% success rate in vaccinating target group

Maya Taylor

Published 

9 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Christophe Brisbois

Koh Samet, in the eastern province of Rayong, has been hailed by the Public Health Ministry after achieving a 100% success rate in vaccinating the target group on the island. Everyone living on the island, including locals, foreign workers, and officials working in the national park, have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – 1,800 people in total. They will receive the follow-up dose in 3 weeks’ time.

Sathit Pitutecha from the Health Ministry says the successful vaccination drive will boost tourists’ confidence in the island. The Bangkok Post reports that Sathit was speaking while on a visit to a community hospital on the island. It is the first community hospital to achieve a vaccination rate of over 70% before the end of September.

According to Sathit, Koh Samet is one of Rayong’s most popular tourism destinations, attracting over 1.5 million visitors a year and generating over 200 billion baht in tourism revenue annually. For this reason, Sathit says local officials wanted everyone there vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We want to see the island free from Covid-19. This is a way to ensure confidence among tourists. The island is now ready to welcome visitors, who can visit the island under new normal practices. The vaccine is a tool for the economy’s recovery.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 seconds ago

Koh Samet marks 100% success rate in vaccinating target group
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 mins ago

Investigation launched into death of woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine
World12 hours ago

Serbian Volleyball player sanctioned for racist gesture

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Hi-So accused of dressing as taxi drivers to get vaccine
Tourism14 hours ago

Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021
Thailand15 hours ago

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia
Economy15 hours ago

2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Malaysia reports delay for orders of the Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

So expats can get vaccines in the rollout. But… how?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Around 900,000 doses administered since yesterday’s launch of the mass vaccination campaign
Thailand18 hours ago

More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals
Thailand20 hours ago

Burmese migrants headed toward Malaysia arrested in Songkhla
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending