The end is in sight: CCSA hints at October for lifting restrictions, re-opening Thailand | The Thaiger

The Thai government’s Covid-19 task force says that, provided people continue to cooperate with efforts to keep the virus suppressed, the country will re-open fully by October and all restrictions will be lifted. The announcement brings a ray of hope to many, not least everyone in the tourism sector.

Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration acknowledges that people are anxious to get back to normal, singling out the central province of Samut Sakhon for praise. The province was the epicentre of the Covid-19 resurgence late last year and Apisamai has thanked local officials for their cooperation in bringing the situation under control.

According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are considering changing the status of Samut Sakhon from a “maximum control area” to an “area on high alert”. 70,000 vaccine doses are due to arrive in the province in 3 weeks’ time and Apisamai says there have been no serious side-effects reported in those already vaccinated.

The implementation of a “bubble and seal” initiative is complete, with factories that accommodate workers on site now “sealed”, which means employees cannot leave the grounds. Workers at factories that don’t provide accommodation on site will need to “bubble” – in other words, their movements are limited and monitored, with food delivered to their accommodation to avoid them having to travel anywhere.

Apisamai says that to date, 112,595 workers and other members of the local community in Samut Sakhon have been tested for Covid-19. Of those, 975 tested positive. She says ongoing cooperation from the private sector and members of the public are 2 of the criteria being considered when deciding when all restrictions might be lifted, and the country allowed to reopen fully.

Her colleague Taweesilp Visanuyothin says the matter will be discussed further at a CCSA meeting on March 19 and more information will be made available at that stage.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.