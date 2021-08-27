Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
The Royal Thai Gazette published the announcement yesterday that Thammasat University has now joined a handful of government entities that can import Covid-19 vaccines. The publication of their regulations on medical services and public health management during the pandemic allows them to import medicine and vaccines as an authorized government entity.
Thammasat University has already set its sights on importing second-generation mRNA vaccines as well as a protein subunit vaccine manufactured by Novavax.
Thailand regulations forbid any private businesses or persons from importing vaccines so middleman agencies like the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation have been coordinating with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals and groups to get vaccines in Thailand.
One reason the rule is in place is because many vaccines have not been fully approved, but rather only approved for emergency use in order to be rushed into use to battle the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic.
Thammasat University is a public university with its own Act governing it and its Faculty of Medicine oversees a medical school as well as Thammasat University Hospital.
With the approval of Thammasat University’s status, signed by President of the Thammasat University Council Noranit Setabutr, the university now is empowered to import Covid-19 related medical equipment, vaccines, drugs and either treatment and prevention supplies. They are further allowed to procure or produce vaccines and medicine, as well as sell them.
The broad authorisation allows the university, or any staff member representing the university, to negotiate inside of Thailand and internationally with vaccine manufacturers for the benefit of government or private businesses.
Thailand now has 6 government agencies or entities that have received authorisation to procure Covid-19 vaccines for import into Thailand, with Thammasat becoming the second higher education institute to win approval:
- The Department of Disease Control
- The National Vaccine Institute
- The Government Pharmaceutical Organization
- Thai Red Cross Society
- Chulabhorn Royal Academy
- Thammasat University
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
4-day no-confidence debate for PM Prayut set for August 31
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 27
Pet Friendly Condos in Bangkok
Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
Top HIIT Gyms in Bangkok
Top 7 Boarding Schools in Thailand
Thailand’s most underrated holiday destinations
Packages of methamphetamine pills found floating in Chiang Rai rivers
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime2 days ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Bangkok2 days ago
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
- Bangkok1 day ago
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
- Crime21 hours ago
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
- Crime4 days ago
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents