Bangkok

Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok is preparing the city for reopening, including swab hubs. (via Mufid Majnun for Unsplash)

As restrictions ease and Thailand attempts a November 1 reopening, Bangkok is hard at work preparing to welcome back international tourism to the city. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says he intends to follow along with official announcements as they are ratified in the Royal Gazette.

The capital city is creating so-called swab hubs to be prepared to efficiently test mass numbers of international travellers coming back into Thailand. City Hall officials agree with the governor that the city will follow procedures and restrictions matching those the government officially approves.

Things like curfew being shortened or removed will be in line with national decrees. And Bangkok, with the highest number of infections in the country, will make a point to try to limit the spread of Covid-19 from locals to international travellers with things like screening points set up around the city.

Unlike Phuket’s screening programme at hotels, Bangkok plans to make these swab hubs to mass test tourists and then quarantine them at a hotel until results from the RT-PCR tests come back. This, along with continued vaccination and mass testing locals are hoped to keep new Covid-19 cases under control and allow the city to achieve the goal of reopening nightlife, entertainment venues, bars, pubs, and nightclubs cautiously on December 1.

The CCSA has set its goals on limiting transmissions for vulnerable groups and increasing public faith in living safely with Covid-19. They also say the plans for the new Thailand Plus app will handle contract tracing as well as replacing the certificate of entry, speeding that process from 3 to 6 days to just 1 to 3 days for a fully vaccinated person to be allowed to travel to Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Rip255
2021-10-16 18:56
Time to make masks optional.
image
Pi_Tim
2021-10-16 18:57
Negative Tests required before boarding, additional test on arrival in case of the previous one was defective, quarantine (what, 24 hours ?) while the results arrive... Well, the vaccinates tourists will have to be damn motivated !! And what is…
image
yetanother
2021-10-16 19:58
"They also say the plans for the new Thailand Plus app will handle contract tracing " thais, being thais, will make the app in thai only
image
Stonker
2021-10-16 20:13
1 hour ago, Pi_Tim said: And what is happening if a test on arrival is positive ?? 2 weeks quarantines at your own expenses in a 4 stars hotel ?? The system is unlikely to be any different to all…
image
Stonker
2021-10-16 20:19
Difficult to know how it could be more needlessly complicated and involve more people. Instead of testing on arrival at the airport then transit to a hotel pending test result, or transit direct to the hotel for testing there, you…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

