Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy

The Thaiger

Published 

9 mins ago

 on 

Thailand&#8217;s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Agoda.com
    • follow us in feedly

Investors and economists are saying that “fear” and concerns over a second wave of Covid-19 is stopping Thailand’s economy recover.

“Thailand should overcome concern of a second wave of Covid-19 and instead relax restrictions on foreign investors and tourists in order to shore up its falling economy.”

Prominent local investor Dr. Niwes Hemvachiravarakorn says that the Thai Government… “shouldn’t worry too much about the threat of a second wave of infections, since the first wave of Covid-19 is generating far fewer cases compared with other countries.”

He believes that Thailand may need to accept a low level of cases and develop a system to handle this. Thailand has had no local infections for more than 50 days and only a handful of daily imported cases for Thai repatriates. Dr. Niwes also speculated that Thailand’s hot weather may be helping to keep the infection rate low, while Thais know now how to protect themselves as almost everyone wears a face mask in public.

Speaking to Nation Thailand, Niwes warns that fears of a second-wave of Covid-19 infection is discouraging people from resuming business activities, resulting in a slower economic recovery.

“In Vietnam, public life is almost back to normal, with even large gatherings for sports events now permitted.”

The research director at Thailand Development Research Institute, Somchai Jitsuchon, is also saying Thailand needs to push towards re-opening all areas of economic activity.

“Thailand should learn how to live with a few daily Covid cases, because policies aimed at eradicating the virus completely were having a high economic cost.”

Somchai asserted that income from foreign investment and tourism represents about 20% of Thailand’s annual GDP.

“The government should focus on the “trace, test and isolate” policy (which is the policy largely used in Thailand up to now) so that foreigners can be gradually welcomed back to the country.”

The Thai government continues to maintain that the Emergency Decree needs to remain in place, arguing that it is needed to deal with a possible second wave of contagion. But critics point to the statistics sowing that the strict measures are damaging small businesses and especially low-income groups. Meanwhile, pro-democracy activists accuse the Prayut government of using the emergency decree as a tool to suppress political opinion and opposition.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Why are Thailand&#8217;s Covid-19 numbers so low? | The Thaiger
PHOTO: SCMP

Why has Thailand, with a population greater than that of the UK, been largely spared the catastrophic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the nation and much of the world? Social distancing is embedded in Thai culture – Thais rarely touch when greeting, preferring the prayer-like “wai” gesture to a handshake or embrace. Could this custom be at least partly responsible for the country’s low numbers? There have been no overwhelmed hospitals in the country’s public hospital system. No dead bodies in the streets. No social media postings from frantic doctors or nurses. The country simply acted swiftly, and with […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Research institute says Covid vaccine will bring tourists back

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Research institute says Covid vaccine will bring tourists back | The Thaiger

As Thailand’s economy remains the hardest hit in Asia, a new prediction slates the end of 2021 as the saviour in terms of tourists coming back. The Thailand Development Research Institute says.. “once a vaccine is rolled out late next year, the tourists will once again return to the kingdom”. Kirida Bhaopichitr, the Institute’s research director said that most visitors were likely to come from China and ASEAN during the first phase of recovery as it’s cheaper for those tourists to travel closer to their home countries. She also said it is also a more friendly option for these types […]

Continue Reading

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again | The Thaiger

Whilst Disney World theme parks in Florida reopened to the public this week, after being closed for four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hong Kong Disney theme franchise closed up again. Less than a month since it reopened Hong Kong Disneyland shutdown following a new coronavirus outbreak in the city. The theme park shuttered at the end of January as the early days of the pandemic spread across Asia, but then reopened on June 18 with strict social distancing and other preventive measures in place. “As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending