Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”

A man was found stabbed on Pattaya Beach this morning by passersby on the beach road in front of the Royal Garden at 5:30am. The victim, 36 year old Athapol Tokrisana, reportedly shouted for help and was discovered with a knife protruding from his buttocks. Police, reporters, and rescue workers were called to the scene.

Athapol was not entirely cooperative with Pattaya Police regarding their questioning of how or why the incident happened. He claims he was attacked “for no reason” and the suspect ran away. He had no description of the suspect or further details.

Pattaya Police are reviewing security footage from the area of the incident. They told the Pattaya News they believe there’s more to the story and will interview Athapol after he recovers from his injuries at Banglamung Hospital.

On Wednesday, a Koh Samet national park official was also attacked in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district “for no reason.” Police say they are continuing their investigation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News