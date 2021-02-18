Thailand
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
A prominent protest leader and human rights lawyer in Thailand, who is currently in court detention, was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100 Next” as an influential leader, calling him “the lawyer who broke the silence around Thai Monarchy.” The recognized activist Arnon Nampa is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison along with 3 other prominent protest leaders on lèse majesté charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
Time Magazine says Arnon has Thailand’s establishment “quaking.” Arnon has been a leader in the recent youth-led pro-democracy movement in Thailand, demanding monarchy reform. The topic considered taboo in Thai society and a slip of the tongue on the subject can land you in jail. Arnon has been arrested multiple times on charges relating to the protests.
Arnon has energized young Thais with his demands to strip political power from the historically sacrosanct royal family and shred the military-drafted constitution. As a result, he has been arrested three times in recent months and charged with sedition. -Time
Another prominent protest leader, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung,” was named in BBC’s “100 Women of 2020,” a list of women who are driving change in challenging times. The 22 year old also faces lèse majesté charges related to the protests.
The demonstrations are the largest since the 2014 military coup. The activists have been pushing for an end to the military-run government and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is a former general. With the protest movement coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic, many protesters have faced charges for violating the Emergency Decree. Some of the large demonstrations have also led to clashes with riot police who have used water cannons laced with tear gas to break up the crowds.
Many activists also face charges under the lèse majesté law. United Nations human rights experts have spoken out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the law, saying it’s been used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy.” Activists are now calling on the government to abolish the lèse majesté law, which is under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.
Arnon says he was fearful about pushing for monarchy reform at first and wondered if it was too soon to raise questions about the Monarchy. But when he saw how many young people supported the movement, it gave him hope that Thailand can change, he says.
“We gave been living under the dictatorship for so long and the expansion of monarchy power had never been talked about. But when we can talk directly about it, it gives me hope that we can change our country.”
SOURCES: Time | Nation Thailand
Thailand
Human Rights Watch says Thailand abuses lèse majesté law to silence protesters
The Human Rights Watch is speaking up against Thailand’s use of the lèse majesté law after 4 prominent pro-democracy activists were denied bail by the Bangkok Criminal Court and ordered into pretrial detention for allegedly insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. The HRW says the activists could be in detention for years until their trials are concluded.
At a time of ongoing political protests calling on monarchy reform, Thai authorities have been “abusing” the draconian lèse majesté law by using it to “aggressively clamp down on speech they don’t like,” according to HRW’s Asia director Brad Adams.
“Holding people in pretrial detention for peaceful expression portends a return to the dark days when people simply charged with this crime end up spending years in jail while their trials drag on interminably.”
The lèse majesté law, under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. The activists, Arnon Nampha, Parit Chiwarak, Somyot Pruksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem, also face sedition charges which carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.
Thailand went around 3 years without a lèse majesté charge in court. With the recent student-led pro-democracy movement gaining traction late last year, many making statements considered taboo in Thai society, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called for Thai authorities to bring back the lèse majesté prosecutions, according to the HRW. At least 58 people have been faced lèse majesté charges related to activities at pro-democracy rallies or comments online since November, the HRW says.
United Nations human rights experts also spoke out against Thailand’s use of the law, saying the country has severely used the law to “curtail criticism of the monarchy.” They says they were “alarmed” by the recent case where a Thai woman was sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for insulting the royal family.
Adams says the Thai government should address protesters’ demands rather than arresting them.
“The authorities should immediately end their heavy-handed enforcement of the lèse majesté law and engage in a dialogue with United Nations experts and others about amending the law to bring it into compliance with Thailand’s international human rights law obligations.”
World
US issues sanctions against Myanmar after coup
US President Joe Biden is issuing sanctions against Myanmar’s military regime after it staged a coup which saw the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi placed under arrest along with other senior members of the National League for Democracy.
The executive order will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing US $1 billion in assets in the US while keeping support for health care programs, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the country’s people. Biden says more measures will follow soon.
“The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma. The people of Burma are making their voices heard, and the world is watching. We’ll be ready to impose additional measures and we’ll continue to work with our international partners to urge other nations to join us in these efforts.”
The military attributed the coup to the government’s failure to act on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud as part of the reason for the takeover and declaration of a 1 year state of emergency. The generals maintain the actions are legally justified, and have cited an article in the constitution that allows the military to take over in times of emergency.
But Suu Kyi’s party says it’s effectively a coup, with the Biden administration also agreeing. This isn’t the first time that the US has imposed sanctions as many of the military leaders in Myanmar are already under the restrictions due to attacks against the Muslim Rohingya minority in which Suu Kyi was under criticism for allegedly having a hand in the discrimination.
The US first imposed sanctions in 1998 after the military violently suppressed a protest, and were tightened over the decades to follow as Washington deemed the military was violating human rights. The restrictions were then eased slowly after the release of Suu Kyi from house arrest in 2010. Former US President Donald Trump then issued new sanctions against the military over the executions of Rohingya Muslims in 2019.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters shortly before Biden’s announcement that “there’s certainly a recognition that this will need to be a coordinated effort” with the international community to enact change in Myanmar.
The U. N. Human Rights Council was set to hold a special session on Myanmar on Thursday. Meanwhile a military commander has penned a letter to Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha detailing the reasoning for the coup and asking for support of the country’s democracy. Prayut has essentially responded by saying he always supports democracy, but that it is an internal issue and will leave it up to the governing bodies.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Protests
Court refuses bail applications for 4 pro-democracy activists
4 prominent members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group have had their bail applications rejected at a court hearing in Bangkok. The Criminal Court denied bail for activist and human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, and for fellow activists, Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyam, aka, “Bank”.
The 4 activists are being charged with sedition under section 116 of the Criminal Code and with lèse majesté offences under section 112, which prohibits insulting, criticising, or defaming Thailand’s Monarchy. The charges stem from their attendance at an anti-government rally at the Tha Prachan campus of Bangkok’s Thammasat University in September. Nation Thailand reports that Parit has also been charged with taking part in November’s “Mob Fest” gathering on Ratchadamnoen Road, in the capital.
The 4 deny the charges, saying they will challenge them, with the court setting a date of March 15 to review the evidence against them. The 4 activists also offered collateral in return for being released on bail, but their requests were denied on the grounds that the accusations against them are serious, with the court pointing out it is not the first time they have faced the same charges.
Meanwhile, members of the Ratsadon group gathered at the MBK Skywalk in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok, calling for the 4 activists to be released. The rally was dispersed at 8pm, with police telling protesters they were in violation of the Emergency Decree. The group says it plans to reassemble at the Skywalk at 5pm today.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
