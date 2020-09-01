image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand is prepared for a 2nd wave of the coronavirus, health officials say

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thailand is prepared for a 2nd wave of the coronavirus, health officials say | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand is prepared for a second wave of the coronavirus, according to the country’s public health officials. While there hasn’t been any local transmissions recently, numbers are on the rise in other countries and Thailand’s hospitals have stocked up on supplies to be prepared for any potential second outbreak of Covid-19.

A 29 year old British woman tested positive for the coronavirus while she was in state quarantine, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported yesterday. Altogether, Thailand has reported 3,412 cases of the virus. It’s been about 3 months since the last local transmission. But with a spike in cases in Myanmar, Thailand is tightening border control to make sure no one is entering the country illegally and potentially spreading the virus.

But the Thai government says they’re prepared if there was a second outbreak and they have enough supplies for all of Thailand’s hospitals, according to deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration Surachoke Tangwiwat.

“The nation is stocked up on the supplies needed such as medicine, masks and other protective equipment.”

Thailand has 629,122 pills of the antiviral drug Favipiravir, used as part of a chorus of drugs to treat coronavirus patients. He says it’s enough to treat 8,900 patients.

“The country has stocked up on more than 2.3 million N95 respirator masks and Surachoke says it’s enough for 15,000 patients. There’s also over 1.16 million protective suits for 7,700 patients and 45.44 million surgical masks, enough to last 100 days.”

Surachoke assures the public that if masks run out, they can ramp up production and make more. He says there are 45 face-mask factories and, altogether, the factories can produce 3.41 million face-masks every day.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is developing the antiviral drug Favipiravir. A specialist from the organisation expects their make on the drug would be registered in mid-2021. The organisation is also working on a vaccine.

Whilst Thailand has had great success is limiting cases of Covid-19, the government remain aware of the new spikes in neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, as well as the high rates of new cases in Indonesia and Philippines (compared to other SE Asian countries).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Markus Winkler on Unsplash

A British woman, recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for Covid-19 while in alternative state quarantine in Bangkok. Nation Thailand reports that the 29 year old language teacher returned to Thailand on August 15. By August 27, she had developed symptoms, including fever and a headache, and tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the number of cases recorded globally has now surpassed 25 million, with the US leading the way with 6.17 million. Brazil has the second highest number at over 3.8 million, closely followed by India, which has now recorded over 3.6 million cases. According to […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pixabay

Over 200 Thai nationals returned to the Kingdom from Hong Kong at the weekend. The 216 repatriating passengers were flown by Thai Airways, landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport at 10.24 pm on Saturday. They are now in state quarantine for 14 days. Nation Thailand reports that the repatriation flight is the result of an arrangement between the Foreign Ministry and the Thai consulate in Hong Kong. Thai Airways has once again been in the news recently, with revelations that the national carrier was brought to its knees by widespread corruption and dodgy procurement deals. The airline is currently going through […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 vaccine may involve 2 doses

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Covid-19 vaccine may involve 2 doses | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dimitri Houtteman on Unsplash

Health experts in the US say that when a viable coronavirus vaccine is found, it may need to be administered in 2 separate doses, in order to be effective. This throws up all sorts of logistical problems, with Kelly Moore, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University, expressing concern over procurement issues and the difficulty in getting people to show up not once, but twice. “There’s no question that this is going to be the most complicated, largest vaccination programme in human history, and that’s going to take a level of effort, a level of sophistication, that we’ve never tried […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending