Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists | The Thaiger

Tourism
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
The Bank of Thailand has issued a sombre warning that the ongoing ban on foreign tourists returning to Thailand may have an even worse impact next year. Don Nakornthab, from the BOT’s economic and policy department, says if international tourists are not allowed back into the country soon, Thailand’s tourism industry will face even bigger threats next year.
A report in the Bangkok Post says both the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council have already reduced their forecasts of foreign tourists this year to 6.7 million (the vast majority of that number arriving in Q1, 2020) and 12 million for 2021. To put that in context, in 2019, Thailand welcomed nearly 40 million international tourists, with the resulting revenue accounting for nearly 20% of the total Thai GDP.
The month of July was the fourth consecutive month in which Thailand received no foreign tourists. The borders remain largely sealed, while discussions about how to open safely continue. Having successfully suppressed Covid-19, the government appears very wary of opening back up too quickly, potentially inviting a resurgence of the virus. There has been a number of ‘plans’ and ‘models’ announced but there has been no confirmation that any of these are definitely being implemented.
But Don says it’s imperative officials take steps now to re-ignite international tourism and begin repairing the devastated economy.
“If foreign travellers still cannot visit the country, this will impact Thailand’s economic growth more severely next year. The government should strike a balance between tourism measures and outbreak containment.”
The BOT concedes that the possibility of a second wave cannot be ruled out, as shown by places like Hong Kong and Singapore. However, Don maintains that a rate of 20 to 30 new cases a day is probably manageable.
Meanwhile, a further relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions during the month of July has caused a slight improvement in the economy, due to increased public spending. Exports shrank by nearly 12% compared to the same time last year, but this was less than the nearly 25% contraction seen in June. But, while employment figures have improved slightly, due to a reduction in the number of employees affected by the temporary closure of their place of work, the overall picture remains bleak.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Thailand hopes to shorten shipping time by bypassing the busy Strait of Malacca with a 100 kilometre highway and railway passageway. Discussions are underway to construct 2 deep seaports on both sides of the country’s southern coast, which would be linked via rail and highway. The latest proposal replaces the Kra Canal plan, which was talked about for decades. That plan would have seen a canal crossing the skinniest point of the country, through the Isthmus of Kra just south of Phuket and Krabi, chopping around 1,200 kilometres off the shipping journey. However, it has now been dropped on environmental […]
Economy
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
“Thaworn also claims to have evidence of bribes of at least 5%, or about 2.6 billion baht, to politicians, officials and company executives…” Troubled national flag carrier Thai Airways, which has filed for bankruptcy protection and business rehabilitation, was “sunk by mismanagement and graft”, according to a court investigation. Thaworn Senneam of the Democrats revealed that the investigation focused on operations between 2017 and 2019. The airline has consistently lost money in every year but 1 since 2013 and now has debt of 250 billion baht. The Central Bankruptcy Court recently held 3 days of hearings on the company’s rehabilitation […]
Economy
TAT launches “White Vest” tourism campaign
The Tourism Authority of Thailand this week launched its “White Vest” tourism campaign this week, based on intensive training to promote safety, hygiene and world class customer service at tourist spots throughout the country. Those who pass the campaign will be awarded a white vest and a certified ID badge that they can wear to signify to all tourists, both foreign and domestic, that they are highly trained in customer service and safety and hygiene skills. The TAT is starting the newest campaign with training beach vendors, including chair and bed vendors, across the country. Tourists will be instructed to […]
Health Minister insists chemical ban must stay, as farmers plead for compromise
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case
Facebook responds to proposed media laws in Australia with a threat to ban sharing of news posts
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Thailand is prepared for a 2nd wave of the coronavirus, health officials say
Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes – 1 person injured
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Gunfire exchange kills alleged drug dealer, injures 3 police
MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
Phuket man arrested for posing as a monk, asking for money
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Phuket3 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Crime4 days ago
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
- Bangkok4 days ago
Find an abandoned car in Bangkok, get half the fine
- Crime4 days ago
19 year old arrested for allegedly recruiting teens for prostitution