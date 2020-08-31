British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19
A British woman, recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for Covid-19 while in alternative state quarantine in Bangkok. Nation Thailand reports that the 29 year old language teacher returned to Thailand on August 15. By August 27, she had developed symptoms, including fever and a headache, and tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the number of cases recorded globally has now surpassed 25 million, with the US leading the way with 6.17 million. Brazil has the second highest number at over 3.8 million, closely followed by India, which has now recorded over 3.6 million cases.
According to data from Worldometers, Thailand sits at number 121 in the global ranking of Covid-19 cases. The total number of cases recorded in the Kingdom now stands at 3,412. Of those, 3,252 have recovered. The death toll remains unchanged at 58. Thailand has now gone 98 days without a confirmed case of local transmission.
216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight
Over 200 Thai nationals returned to the Kingdom from Hong Kong at the weekend. The 216 repatriating passengers were flown by Thai Airways, landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport at 10.24 pm on Saturday. They are now in state quarantine for 14 days. Nation Thailand reports that the repatriation flight is the result of an arrangement between the Foreign Ministry and the Thai consulate in Hong Kong. Thai Airways has once again been in the news recently, with revelations that the national carrier was brought to its knees by widespread corruption and dodgy procurement deals. The airline is currently going through […]
Covid-19 vaccine may involve 2 doses
Health experts in the US say that when a viable coronavirus vaccine is found, it may need to be administered in 2 separate doses, in order to be effective. This throws up all sorts of logistical problems, with Kelly Moore, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University, expressing concern over procurement issues and the difficulty in getting people to show up not once, but twice. “There’s no question that this is going to be the most complicated, largest vaccination programme in human history, and that’s going to take a level of effort, a level of sophistication, that we’ve never tried […]
Thai PM orders the suspension of trade across the Burmese border in Kanchanaburi
Despite Thailand closing its international borders back in April, in reality, some of the country’s land borders are almost impossible to seal and prevent the ‘leaks’ of locals crossing over. Thailand has land and river borders with Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos and Cambodia – all with official checkpoints but also hundreds of well-worn tracks as villages casually traverse the official borders. Thai officials have downplayed the threat from Covid-19 through the leaky borders, whilst the neighbouring countries have had a low number of new infections. But now Myanmar has had a spike over the past week… 40-90 new cases per day. […]
