Beaches in Phuket closed until further notice | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Beaches in Phuket closed until further notice

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Scandasia
The world famous beaches of the southern resort island of Phuket are now closed indefinitely in another effort by provincial officials to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Governor Phakkhaphong Thawiphat, who is also heading up the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, made the announcement yesterday. The closures extend to zoos and all venues offering animal shows for tourists. Bangla Road in Patong is also closed.

“The decision is part of an effort to better control and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. By the governor’s authority under sections 22 and 35 of Communicable Disease Act, these places will be closed temporarily until further notice.”

Those who violate the order could be jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to 100,000 baht.

All nine Thai airlines have suspended flights, and many, if not most hotels in the province have closed and say they will not receive new tourists. Management are trying to figure what to do with all their staff and are asking the Thai Finance Minister and workplace authorities for clarification over employee salaries and leave entitlements during the crisis.

The governor “sought cooperation” from both locals and foreigners staying in Phuket to remain indoors from 8pm to 3am beginning yesterday until further notice, effectively placing the province under a virtual curfew, except in cases of URGENT matters.

The Public Health Ministry reported 143 new cases across the country in the past 24 hours today, bringing the total confirmed cases in Thailand to 1,388. One more patient died, bringing total deaths to 7 nationwide.

As of today, confirmed infections in Phuket stand at 53, the highest among southern provinces. 7 have recovered and returned to their homes, 46 are under treatment – none of them is considered ‘critical’. Test results are pending for 97 other people.

A total of 944 people are “under scrutiny” while 794 have tested negative, according to the Phuket provincial health authority.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Gambling wife arrested after husband calls police in Nakhon Ratchasima

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

PHOTO: Khaosod

Thailand’s recently declared state of emergency has meant the temporary closure of many businesses, leaving a lot of people with a lot of time on their hands. One woman in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province grew bored and decided to invite some friends around for a bit of light home gambling playing cards. But her husband was afraid she might end up infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, so he called the police (gambling is illegal in Thailand, officially.)

Police arrested 4 suspects, 3 men and and the wife playing the card game “rummy.” The suspects have been sent to the Nakhon Ratchasima Court for prosecution. The province’s deputy governor says officials received a complaint from a male citizen, later revealed to be the husband of the female suspect. The province has ordered 22 businesses to temporarily shut down in order to minimise the spread of Covid-19. This caused the husband and wife to have perhaps a bit too much free time.

It was not the wife’s first infraction. She had been regularly spending her free time gambling in a village located behind the province’s Saint Mary’s Hospital. The husband, fearing the worst, decided strict action was required. He called police and gave the exact location of where the card games were taking place. The suspects were arrested with cards and 4,000baht in cash was confiscated. Thankfully, none of the suspects had a fever or showed virus symptoms.

We fear another headline in coming days… something along the lines of “wife beating up husband in north eastern Thailand”.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nearly 300 Thais stranded at the southern border, paperwork issues

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Around 300 Thais trying to return to Thailand are stranded at the Wang Kelian immigration checkpoint in northern Malaysia’s Perlis State. On the other side is Thailand’s Wang Prachan checkpoint in Satun’s Khuan Don district. They’ve been denied entry after failing to comply with the strict new regulations set by the Thai authorities.

Thailand and Malaysia have closed their checkpoints along the southern border. The two countries do not allow entry by foreigners via these checkpoints except their own citizens.

Thai nationals are meant to be permitted to return to Thailand via the Wang Prachan immigration checkpoint in Satun. But to be eligible, the Thai nationals are required to contact the Thai embassy in KL or a Thai consulate in Malaysia to get a formal letter of their residential status in Thailand. The Thais are also required to obtain a health certificate which are issued not longer than 72 hours previously.

250-300 Thais, most of them who worked as crew on Malaysian fishing boats, but live in Satun, as well as some Thai tourists, converged on the Wang Kelian checkpoint from around 9am yesterday. But they were denied entry by the Thai immigration police because they failed to produce all the requisite paperwork.

By 2pm a meeting was held between Thai and Malaysian authorities on the Thai side of the border. All the talking wasn’t able to resolve the situation and the Thais were told they could not cross into Thailand.

Eventually, after hours of negotiations, the Satun Governor Veeranan informed the throng that the Thai consulate in Penang, would speed up procedures so that the stranded Thais would be able to return home.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.

The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.

A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.

The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
