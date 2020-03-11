6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people
Thailand now has a total of 59 Covid-19 Coronavirus cases with the announcement yesterday of six new confirmed patients. In their daily briefings the Thai Ministry of Public Health added that 34 cases had now fully recovered and 24 still in hospitals. One person has died of the disease in Thailand.
One of the newly announced cases, a 25 year old Thai man, has already recovered and returned home after treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases in Nonthaburi (just west of Bangkok).
Thailand is now ranked down to 37 in the list of countries with the most coronavirus cases.
Here’s some details of the new cases…
- A 36 year old Singaporean, who owns a restaurant in Bangkok. He became sick on March 6, with a fever, muscle pains and cough. He was admitted to a private hospital and, subsequently, transferred to Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment, where he tested positive.
- A 21 year old immigration officer at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He went to a state hospital with a runny nose and headache. He was later transferred to the Central Hospital, where he tested positive for the virus.
- A 40 year old official working at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He became sick on March 7, with a fever, runny nose and headache, and went to a private hospital for checks after two days. He was confirmed as infected and admitted for treatment.
- A 25 year old office worker, who became sick on February 25 with a fever and muscle pains. He went to hospital twice, on February 27 and March 2, for examination which revealed a lung inflammation. He was subsequently transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment and tested positive.
- A 27 year old woman who returned from South Korea on February 7. She fell sick on February 20 and was admitted for treatment to a private hospital. On February 28, she was transferred to Nopparatratchathani Hospital for further treatment, with a high fever, sore throat, headache, cough and runny nose. She was diagnosed as being infected with the virus.
- A 40 year old Thai man returning from Japan on February 26. On the following day, he checked in at a private hospital for treatment to a fractured left wrist, but tests showed him infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, the 241 Thais returning from working illegally in South Korea have been quarantined at Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya. Doctors report that 29 cases require special attention – six pregnant women, five children and 18 people with pre-existing conditions.
Here's a list of the top 10 countries as of this morning. All the latest news on the coronavirus HERE.
Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation
The Covid-19 coronavirus has now been identified in at least 114 countries, whilst killing more than 4,000 people. From an outbreak, to an epidemic, the coronavirus has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Even though media outlets around the world were starting to use the ‘P’ word, the WHO had so far resisted raising the emergency level to that of ‘Pandemic’.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the declaration at a briefing in Geneva. The last time the WHO declared a global pandemic was during the outbreak of H1N1, aka. “swine flu”, in 2009.
“This is the first pandemic caused by coronavirus.”
Even as Tedros raised the current world-wide health emergency to its highest level, Tedros said the WHO remains hopeful that that COVID-19 can be curtailed and continued to urge countries to “take action now to stop the disease”.
“WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases,” Tedros said. “And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”
Eight countries, including the US, are now each reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases…
“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.”
“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”
The WHO is “deeply concerned, both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction” by world leaders in response to the outbreak.”
In the last pandemic, the H1N1 influenza virus killed more than 18,000 people in more than 214 countries and territories, according to the WHO. Other estimates put H1N1’s final toll even higher.
In Italy, more than 630 people have died of Covid-19 coronavirus, and the total number of cases continues to rise sharply – 2,313 new cases in the past 24 hours. The country now has 12,462 cases, second only to China. There are 9,000 cases in Iran and more than 7,755 in South Korea.
Those four nations are all imposing drastic measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. At this stage the coronavirus shows a higher fatality rate for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions. The younger you are, the less likely you are to suffer severe symptoms, or die. Still, the current death rate of the virus, globally, is 3.6%.
“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic.”
The Thaiger has some broader thoughts on the current situation and some tips and prevention measures HERE.
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
On top of all the changes announced in the past few days for passengers arriving in Thailand, today the government has announced an additional measure. The Thai government has now cancelled the automatic granting of the visa-on-arrival for 18 countries as well as cancelling visa exemption for three other countries in additional efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In the past, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for the visa-on-arrival at any Thai immigration checkpoints.
The 18 countries or territories include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.
Visa exemptions are being cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Reuters
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”
Today, the owner of Ohana Poké restaurant ‘Mr. Jay’ in Bangkok, has recently been placed in quarantine after been confirmed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Feeling concerned, Jay decided to blog about his experiences battling the disease and his personal experiences in quarantine, in an honest and open fashion.
Rumours spread after Mr. Jay travelled from Singapore to Bangkok on February 2, that he was already affected by the Covid-19. However if 14 days is the maximum infection period, Jay was most likely to have caught it locally in Bangkok. Being held at the official government quarantine hospital awaiting confirmation of his status, Mr. Jay has given some firsthand advice on his facebook page ‘Ohana Poké.’
1. I did not go to my shop after Friday, 6 March. I was there on Friday for 2 hours. I don’t usually go to shop on the weekends in any case. But on Friday I had absolutely no symptoms.
2. I did not have any symptoms until Sunday early morning. Even on Sunday, all I had was some chills and a body ache but I did not have a fever. No runny nose, no cough, no fever, no headache. I tested myself the entire Sunday with 2 thermometers and it didn’t register a fever.
3. I stayed mainly at home on Sunday. Because I had some light symptoms although no fever. Bought thermometer and food at the corner pharmacy and 7-11. Did not use public transport. Did not go out.
4. I went straight to hospital on Monday, March 9 late morning. Again, I reinforce, I did not go to my shop.
5. I had my first fever on Monday midnight at the Bangkok Christian Hospital and I subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 at Bangkok Christian Hospital this morning, March 11 2020.
6. After informing my loved ones, I told my supervisors to immediately close the shop and work with ASP on the necessary steps.
7. Everybody was caught unaware and things moved very quickly and non-stop from then on.
Additional Facts
1. All of my staff went to Chulalongkorn Hospital today. They had no symptoms and no fever. The doctor send them home for 14 days self-quarantine.
2. We sanitise our shop regularly everyday.
3. We provide hand-sanitisers in the shop for free.
4. We also provided free mask in the shop for a while.
5. The food is prepared entirely by my staff. They are all under quarantine and are not showing any symptoms currently.
6. The whole shop will be sanitised this evening. I have been told the building too as a precautionary measure.
7. Our shop will be close until further notice. We are trying to deactivate all the online ordering sites. Rest assured that we are not open for business both online and offline until further notice.
“The first thing I did this morning, after testing positive by Bangkok Christian Hospital, was to call my Manager to close the shop and immediately inform All Seasons Place. Because your safety – my customers, my suppliers and my staff is my top priority. Although technically I have to wait for the official confirmation from my current hospital, the responsible thing to do is to keep everyone away from any place that I visit regularly.”
Facebook comments have been generally favourable…
PathompongWish you a speedy recovery. It was a good decision to go to the doctor that early so you get diagnosed and properly monitored by specialists.
PATTHARIN Amidst all the fear-mongering news and tiresome rumours, you’ve restored in me so much faith in humanity. I reckon it wouldn’t be easy at all to have put all these in words so well thought out especially in this health condition of yours, so I truly appreciate your talking time to honestly explain and share all these essential information.
SOURCE: Ohana Poké
(The Thaiger will follow the progress of Mr. Jay over the next few days and weeks)
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
