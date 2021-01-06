Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread | The Thaiger

Over 10,000 schools, in at least 28 Thai provinces, are to close until January 31 and switch to online learning, in an effort to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The Kingdom is in the grip of a resurgence after months of no local transmission.

On the southern resort island of Phuket, Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered all schools to close from tomorrow until January 20 as a preventative measure. The order has caused some confusion (and a bit of panic) among islanders, given that the same governor confirmed the island’s 3 Covid patients had recovered and were being discharged from hospital. The closure of Phuket’s schools comes as some residents voice concern over the number of out-of-province visitors to the island during the recent New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan has ordered all public and private schools in the worst-affected provinces to close with immediate effect. The Bangkok Post reports that the provinces hit with the directive are Bangkok, Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon and Ranong.

As they did in early 2020, during the first Covid-19 wave, schools are being asked to return to online learning, using guidelines issued by the Education Ministry. Teachers are being asked to prepare online learning materials, which students will access through an Education Ministry platform.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.