Pattaya motorbike seriously wounded in early morning shooting | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya motorbike seriously wounded in early morning shooting
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver was seriously early this morning when he was allegedly shot by another motorbike taxi driver following a dispute over money.
Police were notified of the incident at 2:30am. Officers, and emergency responders and reporters rushed to the motorbike taxi stand, where the supervisor, 52 year old Pairoj Laipueangthong, and 21 year old witness Jennapa Kaewta were waiting.
Jennapa told police that she is the girlfriend of the victim, Battawut Paechuat, aged 28, who sustained serious injuries from a single bullet wound.
She told The Pattaya News that Battawut “sold various consumer goods independently” and had recently taken on the other driver as a business partner with a shared bank account. The dispute was over a financial transaction involving that account and the “lack of transparency” between the two men.
The suspect allegedly went to the motorcycle stand and began an argument with the victim before shooting him and fleeing. Pattaya Police have already identified the suspect with the help of witnesses and say he will be in custody shortly.
Crime
All time high – Thai drug smuggling in Thailand
2019 was Thailand’s worst year to date for smuggling of MDMA, commonly known as “ecstasy,” mainly from Germany, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Slovenia. Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) says that since October, many seizures were of ecstasy pills originating from drug syndicates in the Netherlands, indicating attempts to broaden markets in Thailand.
The drug gangs are now attempting to widen their network and distribute the drugs to more provinces, such as Phuket, Surat Thani, Bangkok, Pattaya City and Chon Buri. Last year authorities seized 230,544 ecstasy pills, known locally as “ya E,” the largest number in five years. A total of 15 seizures in the past six months saw 20 suspects, 15 Thais and five foreigners, nabbed over new shipments.
“High demand for ecstasy among clubbers in large cities is a key factor in the large volume of the drug being smuggled into the country from Europe. The motive behind this exponential rise in ecstasy smuggling activities is a huge margin in the trade of this drug, which is several times higher than that of methamphetamine.”
An important factor was big intervention improvements in the Thai postal services that were being abused by drug smugglers to distribute their illicit products
Aside from ecstasy use at night clubs, small ecstasy “raves” in apartments, especially rental apartments and rented condos, were also found to be popular among rich teenagers.
“Ecstasy remains a drug of the elite, the night club scene. We’ve seen it in the Thai and Southeast Asia market for years, but at modest levels because it is expensive for users.”
“Because of the higher prices, ecstasy remains popular mainly with well-to-do club goers, which explains why ecstasy is commonly found in crackdowns at nightclubs involving suspects who are foreigners.”
The illegal recreational drug is commonly used together with alcoholic beverages, especially beer.
“Part of the problem is that what is sold as ecstasy on the streets or in clubs in Thailand and Southeast Asia is sometimes different – sometimes methamphetamine mixed with ketamine, or meth and other drugs in dangerous combinations.”
And authorities say the price of ecstasy pills is falling. The maximum price has dropped from 1,500 baht to 800 baht.
Ecstasy is one of those drugs that many people have heard of and several have tired, though the popularity for ecstasy has gone up and down over the years. It became very popular in the 70s and 80s as a party drug because it was legal. But when outlawed the popularity temporarily dropped as other drugs were easier to get. However, ecstasy use and abuse is growing once again. Technically speaking, any use of ecstasy is abuse as it was never intended to be taken as a party drug or one used to get high. Originally, ecstasy was for psychological warfare, then it was used to treat people through psychotherapy, but it quickly became a drug for fun as it lowered inhibitions.
As many know, original ecstasy had the chemical makeup of MDMA, but current ecstasy is far from this formula and contains little, if any, MDMA. However, the same effects are often felt through a mixture of other substances. Current day, street level ecstasy tends to contain some mixture of cocaine, LSD, heroin, amphetamines, methamphetamines, caffeine, rat poison, dog dewormer, and much more. Each maker or dealer places their own stamp on a small pill. This is almost a calling card for a particular dealer, area, or recipe and is usually something simple like an animal or symbol. However, even two pills with the same stamp could have different concentrations of the given ingredients as there is no testing for purity levels of illegal drugs. This is also what makes ecstasy so dangerous – The River Rehab
Classified as a Type 1 narcotic under Thai law, ecstasy has a strong negative impact on health, including the potential for severe dehydration, sudden kidney failure, accelerated heart rate, high blood pressure, spasms and sleep disorders. And because ecstasy also boosts libido, sexually transmitted diseases were found to be associated with unprotected sex among users of the drug.
Long-term use of ecstasy has also been linked with psychosis, as with other stimulants, which can cause hallucinations and heart failure in overdose cases.
Trafficking of ecstasy is considered a crime under the 1979 Narcotics Act, which carries a maximum penalty of death.
Police say drug syndicates from across Europe intend to expand their markets to Asian zones, which means drug dealers have to change smuggling methods often. This has resulted in a rapid spread of ecstasy pills nationwide. Drug gangs mostly smuggle drugs via delivery in parcels from international shipping operations.
With information sharing with international narcotics suppression agencies, including Germany and the Netherlands, authorities have cracked down on a large number of ecstasy traffickers, both Thai nationals and foreigners across Thailand.
Along with cracking down on ecstasy smuggling, seizing assets owned by the busted traffickers and their accomplices was a key measure adopted to enhance the performance of ecstasy suppression by the NSB and its partners.
Crime
Former Thai minister sentenced for forgery, faces murder, kidnapping charges
A former deputy commerce minister, police colonel and Member of Parliament has been sentenced to eight years in prison for forgery. The Bangkok South Criminal Court yesterday sentenced Banyin Tangpakorn for forging documents to transfer 263 million baht worth of shares to himself through two associates.
The ruling concludes the case believed to be behind Banyin’s alleged decision to kidnap the brother of the judge hearing his case. It’s believed the kidnapping in February was intended to influence the judge’s verdict in the share scandal. 70 year old Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet was murdered by his abductors, forcing the judge to withdraw from the forgery trial.
The court found Banyin guilty of forgery, colluding with two associates, Kanthana Siwathanapol, a former caddie, and stockbroker Uracha Wachirakulton. They illegally transferred the assets of late billionaire contractor Chuwong Sae Tang to Kanthana and Uracha’s mother Srithara Phromma. Kanthana and Uracha each got 4 years for forgery. The court acquitted Srithara due to insufficient evidence.
The verdict found that Uracha transferred 35 million baht worth of shares to her mother because stock market rules prohibited her from receiving transferred shares. Most of billionaire Chuwong’s shares were illegally put in Kanthana’s name, and the court found no evidence to support the defendants’ claim that Chuwong had given them the shares willingly.
But the verdict concluded that there was evidence, including CCTV footage, showing that Banyin is close to both Kanthana and Uracha. The shares were transferred before Chuwong died in a car crash in Bangkok in 2015. The vehicle was driven Banyin, who only sustained minor injuries.
Chuwong’s relatives believed he was murdered. Public prosecutors agreed in 2018 to indict Banyin for premeditated murder. The court has yet to rule on that charge.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
Yesterday, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road, the prosecutor of the Economic and Resource ‘Litigation 2’ filed 7 lawsuits with the court for selling masks at an unreasonably high price. The 7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear following the out break of the Coronavirus.
The defendants’ testimony has been examined and all the defendants have pleaded guilty. The court saw that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Coivid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks.
“It is appropriate to punish all five now.”
The court filed all 5 penalties…
- Ms. Umaphon possession of masks and sold over 4,000 pieces. The court sentenced 3 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted the penalty by half and imprisonment for 1 year 6 months.
- Miss Tawao in possession of 750 masks, sentenced to 2 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty therefore commuted the punishment by half to 1 year imprisonment.
- Miss. Nam Fon, in possession of 125 masks, sentenced to 1 year in prison, however defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted half the penalty, the court commuted the sentence for 6 months.
- Mr. Pongphan, in possession of 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 6 month in prison.
- Ms. Napha Isara in possession are 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 1 year in prison.
The penalties for all 5 defendants shall be effective immediately without waiting for parole.
For the 6th defendant, Mrs. Tassaphon, who had 50 masks, and the 7th defendant Ms. Nisara, who has 8 masks, the court sentenced each with 1 year of imprisonment and fined them 50,000 baht. The two defendants pleaded guilty, so the court reduced the penalties by 50%.
