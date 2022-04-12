Coronavirus (Covid-19)
FDA approves protein-based Covovax vaccine for emergency use in Thailand
Need a Covid jab? If you’re in Thailand, you’ll have a new option. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the protein-based Covovax vaccine manufactured by Novavax for active immunisation against Covid-19.
The FDA granted the vaccine emergency-use authorisation for individuals 18 years of age and older last Friday, according to a press release from Novavax. The vaccine — known officially as NVX-CoV2373 — is manufactured and marketed under the brand name Covovax.
The FDA’s decision was based on the preclinical, manufacturing and clinical trial data submitted for review. US-based biotechnology company Novavax has conducted two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials.
One trial, PREVENT-19, included 30,000 participants aged 18 years and older in the US and Mexico and the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Another trial was conducted with almost 15,000 adult participants in the UK, the results of which were also published in the same journal.
In both trials, the vaccine demonstrated “efficacy, safety and tolerability”. Serious and severe adverse reactions were low in number and balanced between vaccine and placebo groups. The most common adverse reactions observed were headache, nausea, vomiting, myalgia, arthralgia, injection site tenderness, fatigue and malaise.
The vaccine’s safety will continue to be monitored while it is distributed in Thailand. Novavax president and chief executive officer, Stanley Erck, hailed the FDA’s acceptance of the new vaccine, saying…
“Novovax looks forward to delivery of the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine option for the people of Thailand… We remain committed to helping fight the global pandemic by offering an additional vaccination option built on a well-understood platform used in other vaccines for decades.”
Covovax has also been approved for emergency use authorisation in Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and India, where it’s authorised for use in children aged 12 – 18 years old. The vaccine has also received Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organisation. However, the US FDA has not yet approved the vaccine for use in the US.
SOURCE: Novavax
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand News Today | Suvarnabhumi Airport plays down Test & Go arrival “mess”
Thai rapper ‘Elevenfinger’ suspected of bombing PM Prayut’s residence
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Deputy PM’s illegal Songkran banners removed by highway officers on ‘Road to Isaan’
26 killed in 200 plus vehicle accidents on Day 1 of Songkran’s ‘7 Deadly Days’
Drink driving claims 70% of traffic violations at start of Songkran’s ‘7 Dangerous Days’
5 Thailand expressways waive tolls for motorists during Songkran holiday
Floods cause mass buffalo starvation at Thale Noi park in southern Thailand
FDA approves protein-based Covovax vaccine for emergency use in Thailand
Nok Air requests operational fee waivers to help restart Betong flights
100 snakes emerge from flooded sewer in Chon Buri
Thailand predicts a million passengers to catch flights during Songkran festival
Tuesday Covid Update: 19,982 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s DDC to reduce quarantine for high-risk cases from 7 days after Songkran
5 hotels you have to stay in Khao Yai to escape into nature
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
- Cannabis10 hours ago
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
- Dentists12 hours ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
- Press Room1 day ago
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
Recent comments: