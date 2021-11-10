Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Cabinet gives the green light for procurement of Molnupiravir

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Shutterstock
image
image

The Thai Cabinet has given the go-ahead for the Public Health Ministry to purchase 50,000 treatment courses of the antiviral pill, Molnupiravir. The drug, from US manufacturer Merck, is the world’s first oral treatment for Covid-19 and has been shown to cut the risk of hospitalisation if administered within days of symptoms developing.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the drug will be used to treat patients in high-risk groups, including those over the age of 60 and people with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of developing severe symptoms or dying from Covid-19. For patients with mild symptoms, Anutin says they’ll be given the antiviral drug Favipiravir in the early stages.

“A course of Favipiravir costs 1,000 baht or more, if imported, while a course of Molnupiravir costs about 10,000 baht. Doctors will decide how to use them. In making a purchase, we must think about quality. We are not stingy, but every baht spent must be worth it.”

The Bangkok Post reports that there has been no confirmation from Anutin on when the ministry might order Molnupiravir or when it might arrive in the kingdom. The medication is being marketed under the brand name Lagevrio.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

11B 11 A.M

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-10 11:29
Yeah but it is not the answer for us to stop having to jab. I so wish China was held accountable for ruining our lives. The world really should pull everything out from them and turn our backs on them…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand42 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | PM stresses Thailand-US Partnerships, Ban Chinese ATK | November 10
Thailand50 mins ago

British Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks with government officials
Pattaya58 mins ago

Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Sponsored2 days ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Haters on YouTube, Thai politics, Phuket Seafood festival | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.128
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai Cabinet gives the green light for procurement of Molnupiravir
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

FDA warns against smuggled Johnson & Johnson vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai government defends sale of antigen test kits banned in the EU
Environment2 hours ago

Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases and 62 deaths
Crime2 hours ago

Singapore delays intellectually disabled drug trafficker’s execution due to Covid infection
Crime2 hours ago

Officials to get tough on people smugglers, use MoUs to bring workers in legally
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Let’s try that again: US to attempt another donation of 1 million vaccine doses
Southeast Asia3 hours ago

The UN says more than 3 million people in Myanmar need life-saving aid
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid Pets, Bangkok Sinking, Long Term Residency | Nov. 9
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Indonesia to administer Covid-19 boosters once 50% are fully vaccinated
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending