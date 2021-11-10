Thai Cabinet gives the green light for procurement of Molnupiravir

The Thai Cabinet has given the go-ahead for the Public Health Ministry to purchase 50,000 treatment courses of the antiviral pill, Molnupiravir. The drug, from US manufacturer Merck, is the world’s first oral treatment for Covid-19 and has been shown to cut the risk of hospitalisation if administered within days of symptoms developing.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the drug will be used to treat patients in high-risk groups, including those over the age of 60 and people with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of developing severe symptoms or dying from Covid-19. For patients with mild symptoms, Anutin says they’ll be given the antiviral drug Favipiravir in the early stages.

“A course of Favipiravir costs 1,000 baht or more, if imported, while a course of Molnupiravir costs about 10,000 baht. Doctors will decide how to use them. In making a purchase, we must think about quality. We are not stingy, but every baht spent must be worth it.”

The Bangkok Post reports that there has been no confirmation from Anutin on when the ministry might order Molnupiravir or when it might arrive in the kingdom. The medication is being marketed under the brand name Lagevrio.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post