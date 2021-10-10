Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday Covid-19 Update: 84 deaths, 10,817 new infections
Today, the CCSA reported 10,817 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +187 since yesterday, and 84 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,682,021 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,981 recoveries, a change of -561 from yesterday. There are now 110,880 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +752 from yesterday, including 2,985 in the ICU and 689 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 50 were found in correctional facilities, 649 were identified by community testing, and 10,055 were uncovered by walk-in testing. A record high of 10,055 antigen test kits (coincidentally the exact same number as walk-ins) were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive. Also a high in the last several months of 63 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 coming from abroad in the last 24 hours.
Daily vaccinations topped 1 million on the date with the last reported data from the Department of Disease Control, with 480,064 first doses given, 489,043 second doses, and 40,965 third booster shots. According to their data (each governmental office seems to produce different data regarding vaccinations), on September 30, Thailand administered a record of just under 2.3 million vaccines.
SOURCE: DDC
