Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Today, the CCSA reported 10,630 new Covid-19 infections, a change of -510 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -43 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,671,204 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,542 recoveries, a change of +609 from yesterday. There are now 110,128 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +15 from yesterday, including 2,967 in the ICU and 677 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 67 were found in correctional facilities, 673 were identified by community testing, and 9,881 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 7,421 antigen test kits showed were taken, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
More information and provincial totals will be reported this afternoon.
SOURCE: DDC
