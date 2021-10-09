Connect with us

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: October 9 Covid-19 update. (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 10,630 new Covid-19 infections, a change of -510 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -43 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,671,204 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,542 recoveries, a change of +609 from yesterday. There are now 110,128 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +15 from yesterday, including 2,967 in the ICU and 677 on ventilators.

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down | News by Thaiger
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 67 were found in correctional facilities, 673 were identified by community testing, and 9,881 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 7,421 antigen test kits showed were taken, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down | News by Thaiger

More information and provincial totals will be reported this afternoon.

SOURCE: DDC

 

Bob20
2021-10-09 11:56
A real accomplishment, only marginally more deaths in one day than in the first 14 months altogether! Who's getting the medals? 🤬
Graham
2021-10-09 13:33
Well done to the CCSA, the fudging of numbers is starting to show the downward trend the government have been looking for. 555 TIT.
Bob20
2021-10-09 13:42
And meanwhile in CM a sight not seen before... Muang Mai, the 24 hour huge always open market is closed for 3 days. More than 160 tested positive and it's evacuated So, to everyone wanting to open up, fill every…
palooka
2021-10-09 14:28
43 minutes ago, Bob20 said: And meanwhile in CM a sight not seen before... Muang Mai, the 24 hour huge always open market is closed for 3 days. More than 160 tested positive and it's evacuated So, to everyone wanting…
Greeneyes
2021-10-09 14:43
Every time I read this article one thing stands out April 1st All fools day... Groundhog Day
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending