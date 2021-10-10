Tourism
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Bangkok and areas in 4 key provinces are set to reopen on November 1 and the government is predicting that will lead to 1.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue for 2022. The goal is to open without quarantine restrictions for international tourists, barring any unforeseen surge in Covid-19 infections too dire to contain.
A government spokesperson said that a total of 10 areas will be reopening to international tourists in November including 4 in Chiang Mai province, 3 in Chon Buri, and one each in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.
“These places will be reopened provided there are no big or serious infection clusters between now and November 1. The other conditions for visitors are that they must be fully jabbed and test negative for Covid-19 before arrival.”
In Chiang Mai, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, and Muang are slated to reopen to international tourists, while Chon Buri is focused on reopening Pattaya City, Bang Lamung and Sattahip. In Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin, where the Chiva-Som International Health Resort was recently named the top spa resort in the world by Conde Nast readers, is set to reopen on November 1, along with Cha-am in Phetchaburi province.
And of course, Bangkok is a primary focus. The densely populated capital city has had the most Covid-19 infections and deaths as it struggles to contain the pandemic, but also is the hub of incoming international travellers to Thailand, with the spokesperson highlighting its importance.
“Although tourists may prefer to go to the sea or mountains, almost all of them have to visit Bangkok at least once on their trips to the country.”
The ever-optimistic government predicts that these reopenings will herald in floods of tourists, domestic and international, along with 1.5 trillion baht of tourism revenue. They predict 850 billion baht from domestic tourists forecast to take 160 million trips next year, along with 650 billion baht from an estimated 15 million international tourists.
That goal amounts to less than half of the 3.4 trillion baht tourism brought in before Covid-19 in 2019 when 40 million international tourists flocked to Thailand. But it’s a huge leap from the faltering Sandbox reopenings that have trickled in about 2.33 billion baht this year, with just over 43,000 travellers entering Phuket and a mere 1,069 travellers entering the Samui Plus and 7+7 extension programmes.
SOURCE: The Nation and Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya Waterfront Condo building requests to resume construction
NIDA poll calls for PM Prayut to quit, House dissolve, Cabinet reshuffle
Political parties begin to name their nominees for prime minister
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: news and provincial totals
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Arrested Chon Buri man claims to be close friend of PM Prayut
Thailand nabs many spots in Conde Nast Traveler’s annual list
High Covid-19 infections in the Deep South fuel lockdown fears
Sunday Covid-19 Update: 84 deaths, 10,817 new infections
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month
Delivery of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine pushed back to November
Phuket bar owner arrested for allegedly serving booze after 10pm
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
- Chiang Rai1 day ago
“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
- Thailand24 hours ago
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai woman nabbed for alleged 47 million baht face mask fraud
- Thailand2 days ago
TAT 80% revenue recovery plan: get travellers to spend double
- Sponsored4 days ago
Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages
Recent comments: