Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Authorities in Thailand vexed at “Thai variant” name
Since Donald Trump first weaponised Covid-19 terminology by acerbically referring it to the “China virus”, the geographic naming of Covid-19 strains is a hot button issue, and now it’s Thailand’s turn. A recently discovered variant of Covid-19 has been given the moniker of the “Thai variant” which has drawn immediate condemnation from Thailand’s authorities.
The variant was identified by health officials in England and officially named C.36.3. A Department of Health and Social Care agency called Public Health England found 109 infections from this new strain. But it was the UK media that named it the Thai variant, which authorities in Thailand quickly pushed back on.
The report confirmed that while the strain was first identified in Thailand, it was actually found in a quarantined traveller coming from Egypt. An advisor from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was quick to point out that the C.36.3 strain has not been found domestically in Thailand at all with no local transmission.
Thai officials took offence that the UK authorities did not contact equivalent authorities in Thailand for an investigation of the details of this new strain before releasing a report to the public. They insist that multiple laboratories need to confirm the variant, and a sample should have been sent to Thai labs. Thailand’s director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences expressed his opposition to the “Thai variant” name and is examining the PHE report.
The strain was found in a 33 year old man from Egypt who travelled to Thailand and was discovered to be infected while in the mandatory 14-day quarantine. A sample was sent to Chulalongkorn University and was originally identified as the B.1.1.1 variant on January 31, but later a new recording system was implemented and it was changed to C.36.3.
The Department of Medical Sciences argues that if an Egyptian man brought it from Egypt and it was identified in quarantine before entering the Thai general population, it really should be called the Egypt variant, not the Thai variant. For reference, the DMS points out that on January 2 Japanese scientists found a variant in a person who arrived from Brazil, and that strain became known as the Brazilian variant, not the Japanese variant.
Some happier details from the report though – the new virus variant does not seem to pose any greater threat than normal Covid-19. The strain does not appear to cause any more severe illness or have a higher rate of death, nor does it look to be any more powerful against vaccines, with the report confirming that current Covid-19 vaccines do not appear to be any less effective against this strain. Lab tests on the C.36.3 “Thai” variant are ongoing with more detail to be forthcoming.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
Sinopharm is Thailand’s hot new vaccine, having been approved by the Food and Drug Administration yesterday, so what information do we have about the Covid-19 vaccine? The vaccine has been approved by World Health Organisation for people above the age of 18 and is administered in the same way as Sinovac and AstraZeneca, with 2 jabs spaced 3 to 4 weeks apart. It is an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine, meaning it is made of virus particles that have been grown in culture and then killed so they are harmless to humans.
Developed by Sinopharm/China National Pharmaceutical Group, the vaccine was the first WHO-approved Asian vaccine for Covid-19 emergency use. Studies show it to be effective from 2 weeks after the second jab, preventing 79% of symptomatic Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Unfortunately, there is little data on how Sinopharm handles the mutant strains of Covid-19 that are now in Thailand and spreading throughout the world. The B.1.1.7 “UK” variant is responsible for Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19, accounting for 93% of all infections in Thailand. We don’t yet know how effective Sinopharm is on that variant, nor the Brazilian, Indian, and South African variants now found in Thailand.
Biogenetech Co. has been approved to import Sinopharm into Thailand and Chulabhorn Royal Academy surprised many by announcing they were importing the vaccine. Only the government is allowed to import vaccines into Thailand, but the academy later said they were working in partnership with the Public Health Ministry and the FDA.
The academy has vowed to sell Sinopharm vaccines at cost, estimating a price of about 1,000 baht per jab. They also plan to offer side-effect coverage with an insurance plan. They expect to have the first million vaccines by the end of next month. Several large corporations and organisations are already negotiating caches for their members, with PTT oil and gas conglomerate and the Federation of Thai Industries reserving their supplies now.
Sinopharm has been used already in several countries around the world, with China, Bahrain, Egypt, Hungary, Morocco, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates all adopting the vaccine. Dubai’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was vaccinated with Sinopharm in November last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
This morning Thailand’s public health department has announced another 34 deaths and 4,803 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours. A staggering 2,702 of the new cases have emerged from Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people have died each day from Covid-related causes over the past 4 days.
A total of 120,916 people in Thailand have now been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.
• Thailand added the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, after the Thai FDA’s approval yesterday. Biogenetech submitted a registration application that has been under consideration by the FDA until receiving approval yesterday. Chinese-developed Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to be officially approved for use in Thailand.
The approval was announced shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. Princess Chulabhorn is one of HM The King’s sisters.
The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets to the Royal Academy.
• Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.
The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.
• A new cluster of 800 infections has been detected in Samut Prakan, directly south east of Bangkok, after speculation that Covid spread to a high-density complex of 8,000 residents.
The district chief led a team of public health and immigration officers to test over 8,000 Thai and foreign workers, mostly Burmese, living at the Sin Charoen Thani housing complex. Some of the residents work at the Bang Pu industrial estate where hundreds have already tested positive.
SOURCES: FRB | Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sinopharm wins ok from FDA, the 5th approved Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand adds another Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal, as the Food and Drug Administration has just approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use. Biogenetech Co. submitted a registration application that has been under consideration by the FDA until receiving approval today. Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to be officially approved for use in Thailand.
Today Sinopharm was approved shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets Co to the Royal Academy.
The Sinopharm vaccine had already been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, but still was required to be evaluated in Thailand for its safety and effectiveness. It is manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. and is an inactivated vaccine. The recommended dosage is 2 injections spaced 28 days apart, similar to other approved vaccines.
Thailand’s government is currently administering Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines only, leaving the other 3 available for private enterprises to negotiate importing the jabs. But private companies will likely still need to work through the government to legally import the vaccines by applying for registration for permission to import with the FDA. Biogenetech Co. had registered already to import Sinopharm following proper channels.
While Sinopharm is now approved, documentation is still being prepared for submission to register the Covacxin vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Moderna was the most recent to win approval on May 13, while Johnson & Johnson was approved on March 25, though no plans to import it have been made public yet. Sinovac was approved on February 22, and AstraZeneca was the first to receive approval on January 20, after confirmation that Thailand would manufacture it locally.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Authorities in Thailand vexed at “Thai variant” name
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
TAT re-confirms Phuket’s reopening date of July 1
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Malaysia heads into another 2 week full lockdown
Myanmar coup and crisis cause major damage to its economy
100 million baht illegal online gambling bust in Bangkok
Sinopharm wins ok from FDA, the 5th approved Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand News Today | 500 Covid hospital ‘patients’ escape, 1 night, 1$ campaign for Phuket | May 28
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
Man “test drives” car, never to be seen again
Teenagers claim they were attacked on popular Pattaya beach
Kratom to be taken off Thailand’s list of narcotics
Government Lottery Office ordered to pay 1.65 billion baht over failed project
Police raid Pattaya bar and arrest 32 people for drinking alcohol
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Thailand2 days ago
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
- Bangkok3 days ago
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South