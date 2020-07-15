Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Security footage shows infected Egyptian soldier at Rayong mall was “low risk”
Security footage has emerged of a group of Egyptian air force personnel, including 1 reportedly infected with Covid-19, visiting a mall in the eastern Rayong province over the weekend. The images, which show the infected soldier wearing a red shirt, were released to the Associated Thai Press.
The shopping centre followed proper procedure by requiring the man to go through a checkpoint, giving him a temperature check, and requiring him to use the Thai Chana tracking app before being allowed in. Authorities say the man wore a mask during his entire visit to the Laem Thong mall.
The man did not buy anything at the mall and did not interact with staff or strangers, according to officials who have reviewed the footage. The man, identified only as a 43 year old Egyptian soldier, wandered around the mall with fellow soldiers for several hours, then left. He did not pick up or handle any items or stop to eat.
The man browsed a men’s clothing area but did not enter any individual stores or handle any items. He did not touch any escalators or use the restroom, according to mall authorities. Health officials say that although everyone in the shopping centrel will be tested, the man’s visit is considered “low risk”.
Contrary to earlier reports, the infected soldier didn’t go to another mall, but returned to his hotel. Several other soldiers in the group did visit Central Plaza Rayong, but their Covid-19 test results came back negative.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Returning soldiers' quarantine site changed to Bangkok
Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army, heading back next week from a joint military exercise with US troops in Hawaii, will be placed in state quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok, not in Nakhon Ratchasima as earlier planned. The northeastern province's governor made the announcement today. He had previously approved a request from the 3rd Infantry Division to place 151 soldiers in quarantine at a Nakhon Ratchasima hotel. The soldiers are participating in a joint exercise codenamed Lightning Forge 2020, in Hawaii until July 21. They're due to return to Thailand on July 22.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK
The deputy director of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport says 9 Thai nationals, returning from Jordan and South Korea, have been diagnosed with "high fevers" and rushed to hospital. The first 8 were part of a group of 120 who touched down on a Royal Jordanian flight yesterday afternoon. "Preliminary screenings found that 8 passengers had high fevers and were rushed to a hospital. The rest were transported to the government's quarantine facilities for the mandatory 14 day quarantine, except 1 person who had an arrest warrant waiting for him, who was taken into official custody."
Expats
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
A number of embassies in Bangkok are saying that they won't issue any further visa extension letters for their citizens when Thailand's visa amnesty expires on July 31. An announcement published last week by the US embassy said American citizens residing in Thailand will have to decide whether to stay or leave, as it will no longer provide extension of stay requests for its citizens. The letter is mandatory for most foreigners who wish to extend their stay for another 30 days. "US citizens have between now and July 31, 2020, to either return to the US or their country of residence, or remain in Thailand without the benefit of a letter from the US Embassy."
sam thompson
July 15, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Well perhaps that is true and should be accepted at the face value but it does not excuse or explain the breaches in protocol and the supposed “special dispensation” mentioned in a previous article…..who authorized this, who is responsible and who is accountable……and what is the punishment for this lapse in security